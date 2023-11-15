Maryland fills two new climate change jobs, one focusing on sustainability and the other on resilience

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Frederick Road in Ellicott City, below Rogers Ave., was closed for a period of time due to flooding as a storm passed through the area. Rushing river water overwhelmed the tunnel many speculating due to debris flooding the immediate area. (Jeffrey F. Bill)

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced two new positions Wednesday aimed at addressing the causes and effects of climate change and other environmental threats.

Moore, a Democrat, appointed Meghan Conklin as the state’s first chief sustainability officer, who will focus on meeting the state’s environmental goals, including reducing emissions.

He also appointed Michael Hinson to be Maryland’s first chief resilience officer, the governor’s office said in a news release. That role will oversee existing work to prepare for, adapt to, mitigate, and recover from all hazards and emergencies. That includes disasters that have increased in frequency and intensity due to climate change.

“Addressing the existential threat of climate change requires bold and decisive action. We must think strategically and we must address our present challenges to prevent future effects,” Moore said in the statement.

Conklin has more than two decades of experience in climate change, environment, and energy policy, the statement said. He served in senior roles in the Obama administration, the U.S. Senate, and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Hinson spent more than 10 years with the Howard County Office of Emergency Management, including more than three years as director. He previously served as deputy director and as a senior emergency management specialist in the office, assisting with recovery efforts after the 2016 and 2018 floods in downtown Ellicott City.