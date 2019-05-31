After five years, proposal to protect sunken 'ghost ships' in Maryland bay advancing toward final approval

Five years after Maryland proposed creating a national marine sanctuary to protect a fleet of sunken “ghost ships” in Mallows Bay, the first such designation in the state is advancing.

A notice published in the Federal Register on Friday indicates that a review of the sanctuary’s environmental impact is complete. That means a final federal rulemaking to establish the sanctuary could be complete within about six months.

The sanctuary aims to protect the remains of a boom in American shipbuilding dating to World War I. More than 150 ships — some believed to be even older, dating to the Civil War — sit at the bottom of the cove just off the Potomac River, about 30 miles south of Washington.

Similar sanctuaries protect shipwrecks in the Atlantic and the Great Lakes, and whales and other sea life in the Pacific.

Potomac River watermen are worried that a proposal designating the area around Mallows Bay a national marine sanctuary could be detrimental to commercial fishing in the area. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) Potomac River watermen are worried that a proposal designating the area around Mallows Bay a national marine sanctuary could be detrimental to commercial fishing in the area. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) SEE MORE VIDEOS

The designation had been slowed by some concerns it could lead to restrictions on Potomac River watermen, but state and federal officials say the waters will continue to be regulated by local authorities. Maryland regulates fishing in Mallows Bay, while waters outside the cove are under the authority of the Potomac River Fisheries Commission.

Gov. Larry Hogan, whose office has been reviewing the proposal for more than a year, said in a statement that state, Charles County and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials reached “a responsible agreement that protects both our history and boating and fishing opportunities.”

The environmental impact statement will be subject to a 30-day public comment period before a final rulemaking can be published in the Federal Register to formally establish the sanctuary designation. That rulemaking could go into effect after Congress has been in session for 45 consecutive days.

This article will be updated.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance