Environmentalists say the controversial fuel known as black liquor, which Maryland counts as renewable energy, is fouling the Potomac River around the recently shuttered Luke paper mill in Western Maryland.
The Potomac Riverkeeper Network told mill owner Verso Corp. it intends to file a lawsuit over what it said are ongoing leaks from the Allegany County facility, which closed in May after operating for 131 years. Brent Walls, the Upper Potomac Riverkeeper, and Maryland environmental regulators have documented pools of black sludge smelling of rotten eggs, believed to be black liquor mixed with coal ash, the group said.
Black liquor is a toxic, caustic byproduct of the paper-making process that has stirred much debate in Maryland because it is classified as a renewable energy source under state law, qualifying paper mills for millions of dollars in subsidies that come out of residents’ energy bills. Mills use black liquor as fuel to power their operations, generating more black liquor in the process of making paper.
On behalf of the riverkeeper group, the Environmental Integrity Project gave Verso notice Tuesday that it intends to file a citizen lawsuit under the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, which requires companies to properly dispose of hazardous materials. Under the law, plaintiffs must provide such notice and wait 90 days before filing a lawsuit alleging violations in federal court.
“Verso has both a legal and a moral obligation to clean up this mess, which threatens public health and aquatic life in the Potomac,” Walls said in a statement.
Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
According to the complaint, the Maryland Department of the Environment first inspected and found signs of a leak in April, three weeks before Verso announced it would close the Luke mill, and that an apparent leak appeared to continue as recently as September.
Testing the department and the riverkeeper conducted showed elevated levels of arsenic and mercury, as well as pH levels that exceeded standards considered healthy for humans or aquatic life.
A spokesman for state environmental regulators could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Luke mill has for years been at the center of a debate over Maryland’s renewable energy supply, and whether fuels that produce greenhouse gases and air pollutants should be eligible for subsidies that were designed to create incentives for adoption of expensive “green” technologies. But its owner and employees repeatedly fought off proposals in the Maryland General Assembly to stop paper mills from collecting the money, stirring concerns over a loss of union jobs in a rural part of the state.
That debate became moot this year when Verso announced the mill’s closure. It employed 675 people.