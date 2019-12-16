Maryland is taking the owner of a shuttered Western Maryland paper mill to court, accusing it of allowing a waste product known as black liquor to seep into the Potomac River despite regulators’ demands that it stop the contamination.
The state is asking a judge to order Verso Co., owner of the Luke Mill, to put a stop to the pollution and to levy civil penalties.
Black liquor, a byproduct of the paper-making process that is controversially considered to be a “renewable” energy source, has been leaking into the river since at least April, according to the complaint filed Monday in Allegany County Circuit Court.
The substance, which earns Verso and other paper companies significant renewable energy subsidies through a Maryland program, has continued to seep from a riverbank even after state regulators ordered the company to address the leak, the lawsuit says.
“Verso has repeatedly discharged highly caustic and dangerous pollutants into Maryland’s waters,” Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a statement. “After numerous attempts to get Verso to comply with Maryland’s environmental laws, the company continues to allow pulping liquor to contaminate the river, harming fish and wildlife, in violation of Maryland’s laws.”
A spokeswoman for Verso could not be reached immediately for comment.
The 131-year-old Luke mill closed in May amid slumping demand for paper, according to Verso. Nearly 700 people lost their jobs.
