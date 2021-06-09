Maryland landfills produced 4 times more greenhouse gases than estimated by the state over the past 15 years

The state also should set new rules for landfills, EIP said. The best in the country are in California, where all landfills that produce a certain level of gas must install a gas collection and control system, according to the nonprofit. If those same rules, created in 2010, were applied in Maryland, 28 of the state’s 40 municipal solid waste landfills that produce gases would have to install systems. MDE would also do well to reconsider how much gas is required to produce a flare, given updated technology, EIP said. That could rope in as many as 38 landfills, according to the researchers.