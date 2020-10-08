Jellyfish in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor? Here’s why people are seeing more of them.

Baltimore residents have been spotting jellyfish in the Inner Harbor in recent weeks, and are taking to social media to question if and why there is a sudden population boom.
According to experts, the answer comes down to two simple factors: weather and the coronavirus pandemic.
Blue Water Baltimore waterkeeper Alice Volpitta said the increase in jellyfish is simply due to a lack of rain. Jellyfish prefer warm and salty water.
“It’s been pretty dry and the salinity in our waterways is higher than normal,” she said. “We’re having conditions where it’s saltier, like in the middle of the Chesapeake [Bay] or the ocean, and it is causing an influx of jellies.”
Volpitta added that it’s not uncommon for there to be a surge of jellies in the harbor during this dry time of year. However, she speculated that it’s likely more people are noticing them since the coronavirus pandemic — and all the restrictions that have come with it — have made walking the promenade an attractive, safe and socially distanced activity.
For Laura Page, an educator and skipjack captain serving the Living Classrooms Foundation, the publicized jelly sightings are an unexpectedly pleasant side effect of pandemic-imposed restrictions.
“The fact that people are out and about more, they’re noticing that phenomenon. ... It’s really nice to hear people are reacting with the environment in that way," Page said.
On Wednesday, Page was standing on the Living Classrooms pier near Fells Point tending to a water tank containing a comb jelly, so called for the “tiny hairs” or cilia sprouting from the translucent creatures, in preparation for a virtual learning experience. In years not disrupted by a pandemic, Page would take a group of students out on her boat for a lesson on the Chesapeake Bay and the health of Baltimore’s waterways.
On the other side of the harbor, National Aquarium curator Jack Cover is responsible for managing living environments and works to recreate Chesapeake Bay habitats. He says sea creatures like sting rays and jellyfish, do not typically swim into Baltimore harbors or the Patapsco River, although annual drought seasons are leading to a change in their behavior.
“The end of summer to early fall is when we typically see the most in large numbers, but this varies from year to year," Cover said.
Cover added that the reproduction potential of the local jellyfish for an adult female bay nettle, a type of jelly that is most easily identifiable by its wispy tentacles, can release 45,000 eggs daily into the harbor waters, while comb jellies may release 8,000 eggs daily. Both species have been plentiful in the Inner Harbor this year.
Page added, "They’re out there feeding. The comb jellies will eat anything in sight ... so they can go on to produce more jellyfish.”
Meanwhile, environmental advocates are working to make the harbor swimmable and fishable in a decade, a revised deadline originally set for 2020. Organizations like Blue Water Baltimore are working daily to make the necessary water quality improvements needed to reach the city’s goal.
However, Volpitta cautioned that the city must first fix the active sewage overflows entering the waterfront before attaining a swimmable harbor. And she is “pushing the city to fix the pipes initially causing the sewage overflows.”
“I’m thrilled to see more biological diversity in the harbor, and it’s really important to remember that these water ways are alive and have been,” said Volpitta. “And we should continue to make our waterways clean enough to fish, wade and paddle in.”