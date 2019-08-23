Proposal advances to deposit Port of Baltimore dredge spoils on Chesapeake Bay’s Barren, James islands

A proposal is advancing to deposit dredge spoils from the Port of Baltimore onto two eroding Chesapeake Bay islands.
Federal and state officials agreed on a plan to spend $5.8 million to design and engineer work to restore Barren and James islands, U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen announced Thursday. The islands and others around the middle portion of the bay have lost 10,500 acres over the past 150 years, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.
The project is key in securing the longevity of Baltimore’s port, with routine dredging needed to maintain a shipping channel deep enough to accommodate the world’s largest ocean vessels, Van Hollen said.
“It’s going to be essential to the future success of the Port of Baltimore,” he said.
They would replace Poplar Island as a deposit site for port dredge spoils, providing space for as much as 95 million cubic yards of dredge material over 40 years.
Poplar Island restoration work began in 1998, amid the similar restoration of Hart-Miller Island that was completed in 2012. Hart-Miller Island has since become home to hundreds of varieties of migratory birds and a popular state park.
James Island was once as large as 1,300 acres, but eroded to less than half that area by the 1990s. It would be restored to a size of nearly 2,100 acres. Barren Island, already the site of marsh restoration work led by the National Aquarium and other groups, would become the site of 72 acres of wetlands.