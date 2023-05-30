As blue catfish overwhelm the Chesapeake Bay, barriers remain to weeding them out

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jorge Alvorado, left, and Jose Argueta, right, process blue catfish at BSA Seafood in Grasonville. The blue catfish, which are an invasive species, must be processed separately from other fish because of USDA regulations. May 19, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Jose Argueta ran his knife along the spine of a Northern snakehead, pulling the meat from the body of one of the Chesapeake Bay’s most threatening invasive fish.

An inspector stood over his shoulder in a white lab coat, embroidered with the letters “USDA.” But she paid little mind to the snakehead on the table, inside the kitchen-sized slicing room at BSA Seafood in Queen Anne’s County’s Grasonville.

She was there exclusively to watch Argueta and his co-workers fillet a different bay invader.

“How much longer till we get to the catfish?” she asked.

Blue catfish, with their telltale whiskers and silvery cerulean skin, are likely even more hazardous than the snakeheads. Known to balloon in size by feeding on an incredible variety of estuarine life, the invasive catfish are gaining notoriety thanks to their abundance.

But Maryland seafood processors argue that the effort to remove blue cats from the bay for commercial sale has long been hampered by regulations. And even as the catfish continue to seize territory in the Chesapeake — endangering key species from blue crabs to Atlantic menhaden — it’s unclear whether there is sufficient momentum to loosen the red tape.

Unlike with other fish species, every time seafood houses plan to cut up a shipment of blue catfish from a waterman, an inspector from the U.S. Department of Agriculture must be on-site, and the seafood house can’t process any other fish at the same time.

Keith Hresko owns BSA Seafood, one of four Maryland seafood houses that process blue catfish. He said the regulations slow down his workers “tremendously” and don’t seem to make much sense, given that the catfish don’t pose a unique human health risk.

“All during the morning, we’ll be cutting halibut, tuna, salmon,” he said. “When it comes time to do the catfish, you have to stop production of what we were doing, completely sanitize the cleaning facility and then start fresh.”

Teo Najera, left, slices into a blue catfish on May 19, 2023, at BSA Seafood in Grasonville. Blue catfish, an invasive species, must be processed separately from other fish because of USDA regulations. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Maryland harvest of blue catfish peaked last year at 726,000 pounds — a nearly fourfold increase relative to a decade ago. And the figure is climbing closer to the rockfish harvest, which sank to 1.1 million pounds last year amid concerning survey data and fishing restrictions.

But scientists worry that harvest isn’t doing enough to beat back the catfish, which make up an astounding 75% of the total biomass in some Chesapeake tributaries, according to state officials.

The inspection rules were written into the 2008 federal Farm Bill, supported by catfish farmers, who wanted to boost their product with more stringent inspection requirements amid foreign competition. But USDA didn’t actually take authority over catfish from the Food and Drug Administration, which handles other seafood industries, until 2015.

“This was a rule that was many years in the making, because it was unusual,” said William James, a consultant for advocacy groups such as the Catfish Farmers of America. “The catfish industry wanted to be different. They wanted to subject themselves to these increased demands in order to acquire the USDA logo, and enhance the reputation of the product that they sell.”

As a result, USDA inspectors must be present at least once per shift when catfish are being processed. The agency provides the inspections without charge during business hours. And for establishments processing invasive catfish, overtime and holiday pay has been covered by congressional funding since 2021.

Maryland lawmakers from Annapolis to Capitol Hill, desperate to slow the population growth in the bay, have opposed the regulations for the wild catfish industry. But as legislators in Washington draft the next five-year Farm Bill, the future remains uncertain, said Keisha Sedlacek, who directs federal advocacy programs for the Annapolis-based Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

There have been some victories, she said, including language inserted by Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland into the federal omnibus spending bill for FY2023 requiring the agriculture secretary to ”work with the states in the Chesapeake Bay area to assist fishermen and processors dealing with invasive blue catfish.”

But transferring inspection authority for wild-caught catfish back to the FDA has been more challenging, she said.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Wes Moore is trying another approach to battle the invasive snakeheads and catfish, and protect native species: asking the federal government for a fishery disaster declaration, which would open Maryland to new funding sources to address the declines and support commercial watermen.

It’s the first time a state has requested such a disaster declaration because of invasive species, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is evaluating Maryland’s plea.

Throughout the U.S. disaster declarations have been granted after droughts, hurricanes and oil spills. The Chesapeake Bay’s blue crab fishery was granted a disaster declaration in 2008, after the harvest dropped precipitously relative to the 1990s.

At minimum, to get the declaration this time, Maryland must prove that fisheries impacted by the disaster faced a 35% decline in annual revenue.

A USDA consumer safety inspector watches May 19, 2023, as Jorge Alvorado pulls a catfish from a bin at BSA Seafood in Grasonville. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Blue catfish and flathead catfish, which are native to the Ohio, Missouri, Mississippi and Rio Grande river basins, were introduced in Virginia tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay in the 1960s and 1970s to establish a recreational fishery.

Because catfish thrive in fresh water, few expected them to spread into the brackish waters of the Chesapeake. But the catfish, especially the blue variety, proved astoundingly adaptable, tolerating the bay’s saltier reaches to enter its freshwater tributaries.

They were helped along in some cases by weather conditions, like a rainy 2018, which dumped excessive fresh water into the estuary. Experts worry that climate change will make intense storms more frequent, leaving behind a bay with lower salinity that’s friendlier to the catfish.

And once they arrive, they colonize, devouring vulnerable fish and crustaceans and stealing precious habitat. All the while, they can grow to incredible sizes. The state record is 84 pounds.

“They’re now our dominant fish-eating fish,” said David Secor, a professor and researcher at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. “We have a dominant predator that is likely changing the entire food web of the Chesapeake Bay. We’ve never had that before with an invasive species.”

At the state level, there is no dedicated survey for blue catfish, the way there is for blue crabs and striped bass. But during those annual monitoring efforts, the catfish make themselves known. In 2014, biologists conducting the annual spawning survey for rockfish in the Upper Chesapeake caught one blue catfish. Last year, they caught 404.

The rise of the blue catfish is prompting a shift for some watermen and boat captains.

Capt. Greg Buckner, who operates Miss Susie Charters, decided for the first time this year that he wouldn’t take his customers out to fish for dwindling striped bass at the first opportunity — the spring trophy season. Instead, for that two-week period, when regulations are tightened to protect spawning fish, his charter boats would continue fishing for blue cats on the Potomac River.

On the average trip, departing from Welcome in Charles County, Buckner’s boats full of anglers catch 60 to 70 catfish per hour, he said. On good days, the number can climb past 100, he said. By comparison, fishing for striped bass during the brief and restrictive trophy season, pushed back to May 1 from late April, is “kind of a joke,” he said.

Still, convincing longtime customers that they should cast lines for catfish instead of a marquee Chesapeake Bay species in the rockfish wasn’t an easy sell — though both species are considered fun to fish for the fight they pose.

”Some of the people,” he said, “I really had to twist their arm just to get them to give it a try.”

Workers at BSA Seafood in Grasonville clean the processing room May 19, 2023, before they can process blue catfish, an invasive species. Left to right: Alfredo Alvorado, Armando Najera and Jose Argueta. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

All the while, state officials are engaged in arm-twisting of their own, eager to convince sometimes reluctant restaurants and diners that consuming catfish is as delicious as it is altruistic.

With advertisements on billboards, social media and Maryland Public Television, the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Seafood Marketing Program has trumpeted the blue catfish, calling it a “priority” for the agency since 2017. This year, the agency is granting $500,000 to the Maryland Food Bank to purchase blue catfish, said Stone Slade, the department’s director of seafood marketing.

BSA Seafood’s Hresko said he has been limited by demand for the catfish among local grocers and restaurateurs. Sometimes, watermen call, seeking a home for hundreds of pounds of fresh-caught blue catfish, and he must turn them away, lacking more capacity inside his small seafood house just off Route 50.

Since he started processing the catfish, which he disdainfully calls the “vacuum cleaners” of the Chesapeake, he has been surprised by the shortage of infrastructure supporting their sale.

Robert Murphy, a waterman who catches catfish in Chesapeake Bay tributaries such as the Potomac and the Patuxent, said he often hears from seafood processors — big and small — that they can take only limited amounts of catfish. Some days, he’ll call it quits early, knowing he doesn’t have a place to sell more fish.

With government support bolstering sales — or increased uptake among the public — Murphy said he would fish more frequently, and he expects other watermen would start targeting blue catfish instead of other species.

“The only time I’d come home is to probably get some sleep,” he joked.