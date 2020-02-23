A cleanup crew from ACV Enviro retrieves oil-laden absorbent "sausage" booms from the Inner Harbor near Pier 6, which will get bagged and towed away. The U.S. Coast Guard, in partnership with the city and the Maryland Department of the Environment, has been working to clean up the mysterious oil spill since Saturday morning. They still have not determined the source of the contamination. Feb. 21, 2020 (Amy Davis)