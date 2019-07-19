Critics fault Maryland Gov. Hogan’s plan for cutting greenhouse gases as late, lax

David Smedick, campaign and policy director for the Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club, questioned why the plan appears to rely so heavily on technologies that don’t exist yet, while neglecting to expand as much as possible on those already in use. He called the state’s predicted increases in solar and offshore wind energy “relatively minimal,” its transit investment lacking, and its reliance on natural gas “very worrisome.” While natural gas burns cleaner than coal, its production also contributes to global warming when it leaks into the atmosphere as it’s being extracted from underground or transported via pipelines.