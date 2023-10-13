Environmental groups concerned by upcoming construction along Herring Run in Northeast Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Rob Schnabel, watershed restoration scientist and Chesapeake streams manager for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, leads a tour of a portion of the Western Branch of Herring Run where a stream restoration project is planned. Schnabel said the construction will destroy 3.8 acres of forest and that stormwater management should take place at its source, upland, instead. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

In a wooded stretch along East Northern Parkway in Baltimore, stakes already are driven into the forest floor. They mark a path that bulldozers and other heavy construction equipment will take toward Herring Run’s western branch.

Everything between them — hundreds of aged oaks and beech trees, fallen trunks decomposing in the brush — will be removed to make way for crews working on a stream restoration project.

Several acres of tree cover will be removed from this small urban forest, nestled across Hillen Road from the Mt. Pleasant Ice Arena in Northeast Baltimore. And some environmental advocates say it’s happening for an environmental construction project with questionable benefits to Herring Run, which flows south into Back River and on to the Chesapeake Bay.

The $5.5 million project, led by the Baltimore City Department of Public Works, will reroute part of the stream and fortify its banks with stabilization structures using boulders, concrete and wood. The goal is to reduce the flow of nutrients and sediments into the stream, which impair the bay.

But scientists from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation argue the work isn’t needed. They point to the project as one of several examples of misguided “stream restoration” projects pursued by Maryland localities in the name of restoring the bay.

The projects are relatively common, because they are encouraged by environmental policies, but scientists say that a growing body of research finds they’re of mixed benefit and may not be worth the harm. And urban stream projects that see a lot of runoff are prone to failure.

Rob Schnabel, the Maryland restoration scientist at the Bay Foundation, said he inspected a few sections of Herring Run project, and was pleasantly surprised by the health of the forest and the banks.

“The vegetation that is there along the stream banks is helping holding the stream banks together,” said Schnabel, who previously worked in the stream restoration industry. “And the stream bank itself is relatively stable.”

Misty Fae, at right, executive director of Friends of Herring Run Park, explores the stream bed of the Western Branch of Herring Run during a tour led by Chesapeake Bay Foundation scientists. The scientists say a planned stream “restoration” project should be halted and that stormwater management should be put in place upland at the sources, rather than implementing a costly plan that will eliminate 3.8 acres of forest. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

That’s why advocates are questioning the project.

The Department of Public Works has not responded all week to questions about the project posed by The Baltimore Sun.

The project was approved by the city’s spending board in May, according to documents from the comptroller’s office. The project had previously received a permit from the Maryland Department of the Environment, said spokesman Jay Apperson.

Five other stream restoration projects are “in the design phase,” said city spokeswoman Tierra Brown, destined for Moores Run, Western Run and Dead Run, among others.

Documents about the Herring Run restoration project, provided by MDE, show the plan is to work on more than 4,000 feet of Herring Run and an unnamed tributary. The goals are to stabilize the stream and protect infrastructure including drainage and utility structures, roads and bridges, the documents state.

A third goal is the “maximization of stream restoration credits” together with a “minimization of environmental impacts.”

For the Bay Foundation, there’s the problem.

The story, Schnabel said, begins with the city’s stormwater management permit, issued by MDE. The permit governs how municipal governments control the flow of rainwater, which carries damaging chemicals and sediments, and prevent it from reaching water bodies like streams.

One critical way to stem the runoff is to reduce the amount of impervious surfaces incapable of absorbing rainwater, such as paved roads, parking lots and rooftops. But localities like Baltimore get credit for doing a host of other activities, such as street sweeping and cleaning storm drains. Efforts to shore up stream banks and prevent erosion also receive credit.

But advocacy groups such as Bay Foundation argue that credit system has prompted numerous unnecessary projects around the state, with localities eagerly seeking achievable ways to comply with their stormwater permits.

Stream restoration offers an easy out, said Doug Myers, Maryland senior scientist at the Bay Foundation.

“Why would you do anything else but get into your own, city-owned stream valleys, where you don’t have to talk to anybody or get land permission?” Myers said. “Instead of the hard work of treating the imperviousness at its source, where it’s actually generating the pollution.”

Through the Herring Run project, the city will receive about 90 “impervious acre credits,” according to the Bay Foundation. In other words, it will be as if the city removed 90 acres of pavement, transforming it into more porous surfaces that can absorb rushing stormwater.

That system of incentives is what needs to be reevaluated, said Solange Filoso, an associate research professor at the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. It places the emphasis on the quantity of nutrients and sediment that can be reduced by the alterations to a stream. And sometimes, negative side effects aren’t taken into account.

If the city makes no effort to reduce floodwaters that come from upstream, by removing paved surfaces or installing stormwater capture technology, the city’s multi-million dollar effort could get washed away, said staffers from the Bay Foundation.

Erik Dihle, chair of the Baltimore City Forest Board, left, and Rob Schnabel, watershed restoration scientist and Chesapeake streams manager for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, survey a tall native tree in Herring Run Park during a tour of the site of a stream restoration of the Western Branch of Herring Run. Even when old trees are spared when the construction access road is built, they say that the soil compaction will harm the extensive root systems. Chesapeake Bay Foundation scientists and other environmental activists are asking that the “restoration” project be halted. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

And the removal of a host of mature trees around Herring Run, some estimated at 50 to 80 years old, and which absorb runoff and nutrients, won’t help the stream.

“You’re basically creating a sliding board for sediment and nutrients to go into the stream,” Myers said.

Removing the trees also can expose the stream to more direct sunlight, raising the water temperature and consequentially lowering the amount of dissolved oxygen, which aquatic species rely on, said Bob Hilderbrand, an associate professor with the University of Maryland’s Center for Environmental Science’s Appalachian Laboratory.

“We’re trying to help out the bay, but in many cases, we do not help out the streams,” said Hilderbrand, who‘s not familiar with the specifics of the Herring Run project.

Schnabel said it’s possible that invasive species, such as English ivy, Asiatic bittersweet vines and tree of heaven, could fill the cleared acreage, too.

The Bay Foundation outlined its concerns in a letter of protest to the Department of Public Works. The department acknowledged it received the letter, but did not provide a substantive response, foundation officials said.

Other groups have voiced concerns about the project, including the Friends of Herring Run Parks, said executive director Misty Fae, namely its impact on the urban tree canopy.

Tracy Smith Jr., left, on the board of Friends of Herring Run Park, and Misty Fae, its executive director, express concern about the damage to the Western Branch of Herring Run if a planned restoration project goes forward. They were part of a tour led by Chesapeake Bay Foundation scientists who are asking that the construction be halted. The scientists say that the work is being done for impervious acre credits, but will destroy 3.8 acres of forest and not solve the stormwater management issues. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

“Being able to live next to a forest has an innumerable amount of health benefits,” Fae said. “So I think the question that no one is asking here is: How is this impacting the people that live next door?”

The Bay Foundation successfully opposed a stream restoration planned for Lake Elkhorn in Howard County’s Columbia that was later halted. The foundation said it would have resulted in the clearing of up to 20 acres of forested wetlands.

The Bay Foundation also has been involved in legal challenges to several stormwater permits in Maryland, arguing that state officials have crafted inadequate permits, in part by allowing the jurisdictions to take credit for less beneficial activities such as street sweeping and stream restoration.

Their Hogan-era challenge of a general stormwater permit for industrial facilities in the state prompted Gov. Wes Moore’s administration to retract that permit for reconsideration.

A challenge by the Bay Foundation and the nonprofit Blue Water Baltimore to the stormwater permits issued to Baltimore City and Baltimore County is ongoing. The Maryland Court of Appeals held a hearing Wednesday on the matter, during which an attorney for the city defended its practices.

”From a technical perspective, the city’s use of street sweeping, storm drain cleaning and stream restoration is entirely appropriate,” said attorney Lisa Ochsenhirt. “The Bay Program has an extraordinarily complex and thorough system for approving these.”

In 2014, the Chesapeake Bay Program — the regional partnership sponsored by the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the bay — convened a panel of experts to consider stream restoration and to what extent jurisdictions in the bay watershed should receive credit for completing it, said David Wood, who serves as stormwater technical coordinator on the Bay Program’s urban stormwater workgroup.

Taking into account those recommendations, states like Maryland allowed counties to use the practice to comply with their stormwater permits.

But in 2017, after a rush of new stream restoration projects — and new data on the subject — the Bay Program gathered another panel of experts to reevaluate the criteria. That group made several changes to the recommendations, including adding more information about projects that should accompany stream construction, said Wood, who is also the executive director of the Chesapeake Stormwater Network, an organization of stormwater professionals that works with the Bay Program.

”It shouldn’t be the standalone solution, but done in tandem with upland practices that are addressing both the cause of the impairment as well as the effects that we see in the stream channel,” Wood said. “So, there’s more language in there about giving consideration to these other practices.”

Stream restoration can meaningfully improve an ecosystem, Wood said, but the right places for the construction need to be chosen.

”You want to be working at sites that are both severely degraded, but also actively eroding. Not something that: ‘Ok, it looks bad, but it’s reached a stable condition,’” Wood said. “At the site, you want to look at: Are there other more appropriate interventions you could do in upland areas?”

Chesapeake Bay Foundation staffers say neither of those conditions have been met in the case of Herring Run. The ice rink next to the stream project has a parking lot with no clear stormwater capture enhancements, they said. And the golf course across the street abounds in possibilities for runoff control features.

”There’s opportunities in many of these areas,” Schnabel said. “And these are the things they should be taking advantage of.”