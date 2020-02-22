“Hundreds of gallons” of heating oil spilled into the Inner Harbor early Saturday morning, Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said.
At this time, there’s no threat to Baltimore and the source is unknown," a fire department official later tweeted.
The contamination was reported about 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of East Pratt and South President streets, she said.
The Maryland Department of the Environment was called to the scene. A spokesman for the agency could not immediately be reached for comment.
This article will be updated.