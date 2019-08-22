It’s not just Baltimore: Another city is sending much more sewage into the Chesapeake Bay, report says

Baltimore frequently gets blame for the millions of gallons of wastewater that flows from its sewers into waterways, but there is another city responsible for sending large amounts of bacteria and contamination into the Chesapeake Bay, according to a new report.
Overflows from the antiquated sewer system in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, sent more than 1 billion gallons of sewage-tainted wastewater down the Susquehanna River in 2018, according to a report the Environmental Integrity Project released Thursday. The Susquehanna is the main source of fresh water to Maryland portions of the Chesapeake.
In Baltimore, sewage contamination released into rivers and streams totaled at least 260 million gallons in 2018. The volume of Harrisburg’s pollution is far greater in part because that city has a combined wastewater and stormwater system, while Baltimore has separate systems of pipes for sewage and rainwater.
The report faulted Pennsylvania environmental officials and the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to impose penalties for the sewage pollution. It also said the contamination has actually increased since Harrisburg was bound to address the overflows in an agreement with state and federal regulators in 2015.
“Pennsylvania’s governor and lawmakers should step up and take responsibility to pay for a solution to this public health problem in the state capital,” Ted Evgeniadis, the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper, said in a statement.
Sewage pollution is a hazard in waterways both because it presents dangerous bacteria that is harmful to swimmers, and because it introduces nutrients that overwhelm Chesapeake ecosystems with algae blooms and cloudy waters. That prevents sunlight from reaching underwater grasses, important habitat for young crabs and fish, and leads to “dead zones” with little or no oxygen along the bottom of the main stem of the bay.
J.J. Abbott, a spokesman for Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, said state officials were still reviewing the report’s findings and recommendations Thursday. He said the administration has worked to reduce stormwater runoff around the state capitol complex in Harrisburg, installing rain gardens and removing pavement, and has proposed creating a grant program to help fund similar projects around Pennsylvania.
Harrisburg water and sewer authorities released a plan last year to spend $315 million over 20 years to reduce sewage pollution.
The report said sewage overflows from Harrisburg pipes into the Susquehanna totaled 1.4 billion gallons last year, up from 789 million gallons in 2016. While much of that increase is tied to record rainfall that repeatedly overwhelmed wastewater and stormwater systems last year, the report also noted the number of sewage overflows during dry weather increased from seven in 2017 to 28 in 2018.
More than 9 million gallons of contamination came from a sewer outfall immediately downstream from the governor’s residence on the banks of the Susquehanna, the report said. Its authors found that sewage flowed from the outfall once a week, on average, making waters unsafe for human contact downstream at City Island Park beach.