Archaeologists discover site of Harriet Tubman’s father’s home in Maryland

When the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service purchased a 2,600-acre tract of land on Maryland’s Eastern Shore for the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge last year, it was done with conservation in mind.
Since the refuge was established in 1933, it has lost more than 5,000 acres of marsh to open water, said Marcia Pradines, who manages the refuge. The Peter’s Neck property, though — as it’s known — is projected to remain above sea level through 2100, according to environmental surveys.
“This is basically the future of the wildlife refuge here,” Pradines said.
But officials also suspected the property could contain an enchanting historical discovery — the place where Harriet Tubman’s father, Ben Ross, once lived.
In October, a team of archaeologists from the Maryland State Highway Administration started digging pits in the area, in an effort to locate evidence of Ross’ home.
During a return visit in March, they hit the mother lode. Though they didn’t find the foundation of a home, the team found numerous artifacts dating to the 1800s on the site, including nails, brick, glass, dish fragments, a button and a coin from 1808. Based on those discoveries, the team was able to pinpoint where Ross would have lived.
Records showed 10 acres of what is now Peter’s Neck was bequeathed to Ross from his enslaver Anthony Thompson. Back then, it was part of the Thompson plantation. Five years after Thompson’s death, in the 1840s, Ross received the land and his freedom, according to Thompson’s will.
While he lived there, Ross felled timber on the property, which was shipped to Baltimore shipyards. His daughter Araminta Ross, who was born a slave to the Thompson family, would change her name to Harriet Tubman after marriage, and become a trailblazing abolitionist who led hundreds of slaves to freedom along the Underground Railroad.
“[Tubman] would’ve spent time here as a child, but also she would’ve come back and been living here with her father in her teenage years, working alongside of him,” said SHA chief archaeologist Julie Schablitsky in a news release. “This was the opportunity she had to learn about the wetlands and the woods, and how to survive and navigate through here. And we believe this experience was able to benefit her when she began to move people to freedom.”
The discovery proved meaningful for Douglas Mitchell, a Tubman descendant.
“The significance of the discovery of the homesite of my great-great-great-grandfather Ben Ross, and of a spellbinding assortment of artifacts that were once held in the hands of the man himself, but have since been long-inhumed in the soggy Dorchester County soil, is truly inestimable,” Mitchell said in a news release.
Making the discovery was something of a race against the clock, Pradines said. Even though the Peter’s Neck property is poised to remain above rising waters, the area where Ross’ homestead is close by a river, and could become marsh globe warms.
“When you dig these pits, it’s filled with water, almost like a foot or so from the surface. So, they really were racing against time to find this, because it’s very much going underwater,” she said.
Pradines said her team at Blackwater is hoping to create a nature trail on the property so that visitors can explore the area where Ben Ross once lived. For now, the biggest barrier is the gravel road leading to the site, which is pockmarked by ditches and is frequently flooded, she said.
There isn’t much to see on the site, Pradines said, but when it opens, likely in a year or two, visitors will have a new way to step into Tubman’s life story.
“You can see the landscape, you can hike the trails — the same exact trails that Harriet Tubman would have been working alongside her father Ben Ross — and really experience what it looked like, because it’s pretty much the same as it was back then except for encroaching sea level rise.”
That site, when it’s ready for the public, will likely be added to the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway, a list of more than 30 sites tied to Tubman’s life that visitors can view as part of a 125-mile road trip.
In the meantime, the artifacts discovered during the excavation will likely be displayed at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center, which opened to the public in 2017.
“It’s just exciting to me,” Pradines said of the discovery, “because it’s a wonderful story of how we’re trying to conserve this wildlife, and we ended up being able to conserve and preserve the story of the people that lived there too.”