Archaeologists discover site of Harriet Tubman’s father’s home in Maryland

“[Tubman] would’ve spent time here as a child, but also she would’ve come back and been living here with her father in her teenage years, working alongside of him,” said SHA chief archaeologist Julie Schablitsky in a news release. “This was the opportunity she had to learn about the wetlands and the woods, and how to survive and navigate through here. And we believe this experience was able to benefit her when she began to move people to freedom.”