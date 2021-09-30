Baltimore’s Waterfront Partnership planning new paddling trail for the harbor

A majority of the locations in the harbor are safe for swimming a majority of the time, so long as there hasn’t been recent rainfall, this year’s report found. Two monitoring stations along the Inner Harbor were safe for swimming 73% and 80% of the time in dry weather in 2020. One closer to Federal Hill had the lowest score — 59%. A station in Fells Point was safe 67% of the time, and one close Canton was safe every time it was sampled. When the study began, no monitoring station in the harbor was safe for swimming more than 70% of the time.