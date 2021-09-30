Baltimore’s Waterfront Partnership planning new paddling trail for the harbor

Baltimore’s Waterfront Partnership is seeking bids from companies to design a new paddling trail for the harbor, the nonprofit announced Thursday.
The water trail, to be called the Baltimore Blueway, is likely to extend from Canton Waterfront Park through the Inner Harbor to Masonville Cove, and it could mean more boat and paddleboard launch points along the city’s waterfront, said Adam Lindquist, director of the Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative.
It all depends on what firms propose, with input from local rowing, kayaking and SUP clubs, among others.
“We’d love to have a kayak-launching point in the Inner Harbor that allows people not just to launch from the Inner Harbor, but to get out of a kayak at the Inner Harbor, and perhaps put their kayak up on a rack and go eat lunch,” Lindquist said. “That would be amazing.”
The news came along with the partnership’s annual Harbor Heartbeat report, which chronicles bacteria and pollution levels in city waterways each year. Since the study began in 2011, bacteria levels have improved slowly but surely. And in recent years, the partnership has turned its focus to adding more opportunities for recreation in the harbor.
Last year, the partnership unveiled a goal to institute a swimming spot in the Baltimore harbor by 2030. Plans to hold a one-time swimming event in the harbor last year were derailed by COVID-19, Lindquist said, but the partnership still hopes to hold one in the future, mainly to show wary Baltimore residents that the harbor is safe for swimming.
“We hear a lot about the problems, and there are problems. The harbor has good days and bad days. But when you zoom out and look at the trend over the last 10 years, we’ve seen some phenomenal improvements in the amount of sewage and bacteria in our waterways.”
A majority of the locations in the harbor are safe for swimming a majority of the time, so long as there hasn’t been recent rainfall, this year’s report found. Two monitoring stations along the Inner Harbor were safe for swimming 73% and 80% of the time in dry weather in 2020. One closer to Federal Hill had the lowest score — 59%. A station in Fells Point was safe 67% of the time, and one close Canton was safe every time it was sampled. When the study began, no monitoring station in the harbor was safe for swimming more than 70% of the time.
It helps that in late 2020, the city started operating its Headworks Project, an effort to reduce sewage backups into the Jones Falls. For years, wet weather would overwhelm the city’s sewer system, creating a miles-long underground backup that overflowed into the river. With Headworks, officials have installed large storage tanks at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, which can store the water until it can be processed. It’s one of many efforts mandated by the city’s sewer-related consent decree.
As a result of the projects, officials hope to see bigger improvements in bacteria levels starting as soon as next year, but problems remain, Lindquist said.
“The point is, the burden on the Department of Public Works to continue to repair our sewer system. The Headworks Project was a huge win, but it is not the only thing that needs to be corrected in our sewer system,” he said. “We still have aging pipes, we still have leaking pipes, and the consent decree lays out very clearly what is required of the city.”
Therefore, it’s far more likely that residents will be paddling on the harbor than swimming in it at this point, Lindquist said. That’s what inspired the partnership to make paddling easier, he added, in addition to news from this summer that a paddleboarding company, B’More SUP, had set up a location in the harbor.
“It’s kind of a Wild West when people are paddling out in the Baltimore Harbor right now.,” he said. “You can’t always be sure that anyone knows what the rules of the road are.”
Part of the job of whichever contractor designs the Blueway will be to establish those rules, possibly by posting signs reminding people to remain along the harbor’s perimeter and away from shipping channels, Lindquist said. Two water trails already bring paddlers into the harbor from the bay — the Captain John Smith Chesapeake Trail and the Star-Spangled Banner Trail. The Blueway could connect residents to those trails via maps, signage and a website.
Meanwhile, several projects are already underway to reinvigorate habitats in the longtime industrial port, including an effort to build floating wetlands next to the National Aquarium. So far, a prototype — a small chunk of wetland grasses — has been installed between Piers 3 and 4 in the harbor, a frequent pitstop for passing sea gulls and blue crabs.
Latest Environment
“The floating wetlands project being worked on by the National Aquarium is going to be really cool to see from the land,” he said. “I think it’d be even cooler to paddle through it and see it from the water.”