More fish in Gunpowder River watershed to be tested for PCBs following lawsuit

The Environmental Protection Agency will test additional fish in the Gunpowder River watershed for contamination with PCBs following a lawsuit from the Gunpowder Riverkeeper.

According to a settlement agreement, the fish tissue sampling would begin by December, and would take place in areas not currently covered by Maryland’s existing PCB testing program.

In particular, the testing will take place near the former C.P. Crane power plant, which was demolished last year, and near Aberdeen Proving Grounds.

Now that a public comment period for the settlement has concluded, the EPA and the Riverkeeper will file a joint request to dismiss the lawsuit by Sept. 5, said Neil Shader, a spokesman for EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Region, in an email.

PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are a group of man-made chemicals consisting of carbon, hydrogen and chlorine atoms. They were used in a variety of products, including electrical equipment and plastics, from 1929 until they were banned by the Toxic Substances Control Act in 1979.

Once they are released into the environment, PCBs do not readily break down, and they can remain for long periods of time, cycling between air, water and soil. The major threat for humans, though, is consuming fish tissue contaminated with the chemicals. Scientists have linked PCB exposure to cancer, as well as effects on the immune system and reproductive system.

The new sampling will occur in Seneca Creek and Saltpeter Creek, which sit on either side of the C.P. Crane site. MDE had previously identified the power plant, which released cooling water into Saltpeter Creek, as a discharger of PCBs.

The final testing location will be near the Gunpowder’s confluence with Canal Creek, close to the U.S. Army’s proving grounds, where decades of chemical testing has drawn concern about PCBs and other contaminants.

The Maryland Department of the Environment typically samples fish tissues for PCBs on a rotating basis once every five years, but it samples fish in the main stem of the Gunpowder River, as opposed to the Gunpowder tributaries included in the settlement, according to the EPA’s testing plan.

MDE’s PCB testing also was on hold from fall 2020 until fall 2022, according to the settlement, so that the state could focus on testing for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or “forever chemicals.”

The state agency listed the Gunpowder River as impaired for PCB contamination in 2006, and the Bird River — another Gunpowder tributary — was designated two years later. There are existing warnings for residents to limit their servings of certain fish in the Gunpowder due to PCB contamination.

In 2015, MDE issued what’s known as a “total maximum daily load” for PCBs in the Gunpowder and Bird rivers. This document sets limits on the amount of pollution that can enter the body of water.

In 2016, the EPA approved Maryland’s plan for the rivers. But the plan concerned Gunpowder Riverkeeper Theaux Le Gardeur, who filed a lawsuit challenging the EPA’s approval in 2020, with the help of Georgetown University’s Environmental Law & Justice Clinic.

Among his concerns: The plan did not set aside a pollution load for sediment that flows into the Gunpowder, because this source was not “directly controllable,” since it can come from a variety of locations.

While the settlement agreement does not address sediment specifically, Le Gardeur said he considers it a victory, because it addresses the areas of concern in the Gunpowder watershed, and focuses on fish — perhaps the most impactful PCB contamination to humans.

“It just creates more awareness of the issue,” Le Gardeur said. “That, in and of itself, is a win — just having folks understand that they might be impacted by how many fish they’re taking home.”

An exact date for the fish sampling has not been decided, the EPA’s Shader said. The results will be shared publicly.

Several categories of fish will be tested, according to the EPA’s plan, including predatory game species such as smallmouth bass and rockfish, and bottom-dwellers with a relatively high fat content, where more of the contaminants would collect, such as carp, catfish and American eel.

The settlement also provides for a public meeting about the implementation of the PCB plan for the river. Under the settlement, the EPA will “encourage” Baltimore County or MDE to hold such a meeting locally. But if the meeting isn’t held by Sept. 30, 2025, the EPA will hold the meeting by March 30, 2026.

Both Baltimore city and county received $7.5 million in a 2020 settlement with chemical company Monsanto over PCB contamination. The company has been sued by multiple states and localities for its production and sale of the chemicals, which ultimately contaminated waterways across the US.

Since 2019, Baltimore County has installed 18 signs warning local residents of fish consumption advisories, including one in the Gunpowder watershed, at Marshy Point.