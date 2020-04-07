Authorities investigating fuel spill that washed down Jones Falls to Inner Harbor

Maryland environmental regulators and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating a fuel spill that washed down the Jones Falls to the Inner Harbor.
The contamination was reported around 10 p.m. Monday in the area where the Jones Falls meets the Inner Harbor, around the Healthy Harbor Initiative’s Mr. Trash Wheel. The Coast Guard, Maryland Department of the Environment and Baltimore fire department responded.
Most of the fuel appears to have been contained behind a boom near the Marriott Waterfront Hotel and Pier Six concert pavilion, said Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges, a Coast Guard spokesman. Authorities haven’t determined the size of the fuel spill, he said, but that it appears smaller than a similar leak traced to the State Center office complex in February.
Hodges said authorities don’t think the leak is ongoing, because the amount of fuel in the water doesn’t appear to have grown since Monday night.
Investigators traced what appears to be diesel fuel to a stormwater outflow into the Jones Falls near North Avenue, but have not determined where it drained from, said Jay Apperson, a spokesman for the state environmental agency.
Blue Water Baltimore advocates say the spill comes as large carp can be seen swimming nearby, likely spawning at this time of year.