A mysterious leak of red-dyed fuel into the Jones Falls appears to have ended, but the contamination is lingering in the Inner Harbor.
Maryland Department of the Environment officials are still tracing the source of an estimated 50 gallons of what is believed to be No. 2 fuel oil that appeared in the water Saturday. But there is no indication the substance is still flowing into the waterway, spokesman Jay Apperson said Tuesday.
Investigators monitored as rain fell Tuesday, looking to see whether the precipitation washes more oil downstream, but it appeared that none did, he said.
Still, rain and wind helped some of the fuel escape from behind protective booms and flow out into the Inner Harbor, leading to some reports of nausea and dizziness around a marina, said Alice Volpitta, the Baltimore Harbor Waterkeeper.
The traces of fuel are expected to remain until they can evaporate and break down naturally, she said.