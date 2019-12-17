Satellite data traditionally relied on for forest cover estimates suggested a loss of about 1,400 acres of tree canopy in Anne Arundel County from 2013 to 2017, for example, said Jeff Allenby, director of conservation technology at the Chesapeake Conservancy, which is compiling the data in partnership with the Harry R. Hughes Center for Agro-Ecology at the University of Maryland. But he said the new maps, collected from planes at 900 times the resolution of the satellite data, show the losses over that period were actually 70% greater — closer to 2,400 acres.