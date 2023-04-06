Baltimore vinegar company sued by Maryland AG over pollution incidents

Fleischmann’s Vinegar Co., at 1900 Brand Avenue, just east of the Jones Falls to the north of West Cold Spring Lane, has been sued by the Maryland Attorney General’s office for pollution violations dating back to 2021. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Fleischmann’s Vinegar over documented pollution incidents at its production facility along the Jones Falls in Baltimore.

Filed on behalf of the Maryland Department of the Environment in Baltimore City Circuit Court, the case cites persistent pollution dating back to 2021, when a fish kill in the Jones Falls prompted a state inspection at the facility that revealed several violations.

Nonprofit Blue Water Baltimore, which reported that fish kill to the state and has continued to conduct water quality testing nearby, filed a notice of intent to sue Fleischmann’s in January. The nonprofit officially filed its federal Clean Water Act case Tuesday.

“This case is the result of working in cooperation with Blue Water Baltimore and Chesapeake Legal Alliance,” said Maryland Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlWain in a news release. “We appreciate our partnership with these strong advocacy organizations.”

Blue Water Baltimore is hoping to join the state’s case as an intervenor and work with Maryland and Fleischmann’s to jointly negotiate a settlement agreement, thereby avoiding protracted litigation, said Angela Haren, a senior attorney for the Chesapeake Legal Alliance, which is representing Blue Water Baltimore.

The nonprofit was heartened by the attorney general’s office filing suit, Haren said.

“We had seen a decline in the number of enforcement actions in the previous administration, so we’re encouraged to see MDE revamping its enforcement efforts,” Haren said. “We’re hoping this is a signal of what’s to come.”

The state’s lawsuit references numerous inspections at the facility from September 2021 to last month, all of which uncovered acidic discharges into the Jones Falls, a tributary of the Inner Harbor and the tidal Patapsco River. Many of the discharges came from a Baltimore City storm drain that the facility was hooked up to, in violation of city code. Others came from cracks in the building’s wall along the stream.

The state’s lawsuit asks the court to compel Fleischmann’s to conduct a study of the facility infrastructure to “identify and eliminate all interconnections between the facility and a Baltimore City stormwater outfall,” according to the news release.

The facility is located on Brand Avenue off West Cold Spring Lane.

The suit also alleges that Fleischmann’s failed to maintain and efficiently operate its dechlorination system as required and failed to report the issue before state inspectors arrived 51 days later — following the fish kill. The facility uses Baltimore City water to cool down its vinegar during production. Although that water never comes into contact with the vinegar, it must be dechlorinated before it is discharged in order to protect the stream.

Fleischmann’s also failed to submit required information to the Maryland Department of the Environment on several occasions, the suit alleges.

In addition, in 2020, the facility failed to report that it had dramatically exceeded the amount of water it is allowed to discharge into the Jones Falls. The facility is supposed to discharge an annual average of less than 295,000 gallons per day. But that year, it discharged an average of 643,383 gallons per day.

In March, the facility reported that it dumped 200 gallons of 15% acetic acid into the stream back in August 2022.

With hundreds of days of violations, each with a potential $10,000 price tag attached, the fines for Fleischmann’s could be several million dollars. But in similar cases, the state will often negotiate settlement agreements. The facilities will typically agree to make certain improvements in exchange for a lesser fine.

Jane Reeves, a spokesperson for Flesichmann’s parent company, Kerry, said in a statement Wednesday that the facility is “committed to meeting all of its environmental compliance obligations and will continue to work closely with local authorities and the citizen group to reach a positive resolution.”

For Blue Water Baltimore, the case against Fleischmann’s is unique, said Alice Volpitta, the organization’s Baltimore Harbor Waterkeeper.

In other cases filed by the nonprofit, including its ongoing case against Baltimore City for pollution woes at both of its wastewater treatment plants, the allegations focused on the facilities’ self-reported pollution levels.

In other words, it was a matter of going online and reviewing the facilities’ own discharge reports to find violations, Volpitta said

But in Fleischmann’s case, many of the violations did not appear within the facility’s reports because the pollution was flowing through the storm drain. Unlike the water flowing from its permitted discharge pipe into the Jones Falls, the water coming out of the storm drain wasn’t being tracked.

So to keep tabs on the pollution, Volpitta has collected her own water samples — donning waders to reach the facility’s location along the stream — and submitted them to a lab for testing. Blue Water Baltimore routinely conducts water monitoring at dozens of sites around the Baltimore watershed, keeping track of bacteria levels and other key indicators, so the nonprofit is confident in its data, Volpitta said.

Every time Blue Water has visited the Fleischmann’s site since 2021, its sampling has uncovered acidic water flowing from the storm drain, Volpitta said. In addition, the nonprofit has observed acidic leaks from cracks in the building’s wall along the stream, as have inspectors from the Maryland Department of the Environment.

Acidic water can be detrimental to fish and other aquatic life in the stream. In September 2021, victims of the fish kill were observed bleeding from their gills, with a whitish film covering their eyes and bodies. The dead included American eels, crayfish and bluegills, among others. In November 2022, Blue Water Baltimore observed 20 dead northern sucker fish in a 300-foot section of stream beside the facility.

Blue Water has also observed that submerged algae covering rocks in the stream appears bleached near the facility, possibly because of the acidic discharges, Volpitta said.