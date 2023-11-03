Environmental advocacy groups urge Maryland to drop trash burning, reduce car use in upcoming climate plan

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

When Maryland unveils its latest plan for slashing its planet-warming emissions 60% by 2031 in December, environmental advocacy groups are hoping for some changes from what was proposed initially.

A draft plan released in June was crafted by researchers from the University of Maryland Center for Global Sustainability. The Climate Pathway Report, as it’s known, used computer modeling to assign shares of the needed reductions to sectors like electricity generation, transportation, waste management and industry, estimating the greenhouse gas cuts that would come from a suite of suggested policies.

Now Maryland’s Department of the Environment has taken the reins and, by the end of December, will transform the modeling into a plan for the state to meet its goals, among the most ambitious in the nation. In addition to the 60% reduction, based on 2006 levels, a 2022 state law commits the state to becoming carbon neutral by 2045.

At listening sessions about the plan at universities and community colleges around the state, conversations bounced quickly among topics such as electric vehicles, solar panels, heat pumps and even green burials.

But a few key recommendations emerged. Namely that — unlike the university’s report — the final report should recommend Maryland stop classifying trash incineration and the burning of biomass as renewable energy. It’s a categorization many environmental groups battled in the legislature for years because of air pollution concerns.

They feel the final report also should include a sharpened target — beyond goals to sell more electric cars — for reducing car travel.

In addition, they say the final report needs to be more specific about the pace of transitioning from gas to electric heating and appliances in buildings and homes, and how to help low-income Marylanders afford that transition.

Those are among the host of comments backed by a coalition of Maryland environmental, transportation, labor, faith and civil rights groups called Climate Partners.

In a statement, Maryland Department of the Environment spokesman Jay Apperson said “the department is carefully reviewing the feedback it received and will consider these recommendations as it develops a comprehensive climate action plan to submit to the Maryland General Assembly at the end of this year.”

The University of Maryland Center, for its part, is “dedicated to ensuring that the state, as well as Maryland cities and businesses, have the best available research to support their efforts to reduce harmful pollution and maximize the benefits of the clean energy economy,” said Kathleen Kennedy, an assistant research professor who was the lead author of the Climate Pathway report.

Gov. Wes Moore drives an electric Mach-E Mustang on March 13, 20203, at the Maryland Department of the Environment in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

From the perspective of advocacy groups, this is a critical time to bend the state’s ear: the document released in December could guide state policymakers for years. There is also optimism that Gov. Wes Moore’s administration will be receptive, given the Democratic governor’s willingness during his first year in office to sign onto ambitious climate promises.

“We want to take advantage of having an administration that has set and articulated very ambitious goals that we support,” said Ruth Ann Norton, president and CEO of the Baltimore-based Green and Healthy Homes Initiative, part of Climate Partners.

For example, Moore was quick to advance a policy to require new cars sold in Maryland be zero emission by model year 2035. It’s a policy that Maryland was required by state law to adopt, because the state follows California’s emission standards, but one previous Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, delayed.

Also, Moore delivered remarks at this year’s Climate Week conference in New York City, and later that week signed onto a multistate commitment to work on phasing out fossil fuel heating and cooling in new buildings by 2027, and to deploy 20 million electric heat pumps by 2030.

But legislators’ previous efforts to bar fossil fuel heating and cooling in new buildings have sputtered in Annapolis.

Among the recommendations from Climate Partners is that the state halt the expansion of natural gas infrastructure and end subsidies for gas equipment in homes. The group also is calling for a zero-emission appliance standard by 2027. That would require newly installed HVAC systems and water heaters to be electric, whether they’re installed in new buildings or as replacements. Under the University of Maryland pathway, this standard would be implemented in 2030.

“Maryland needs a concrete plan and timeline to transition from gas and coal and oil and trash incineration to clean energy,” said Josh Tulkin, director of the Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club.

Jose Coronado-Flores, a research and policy analyst for CASA Maryland, helped hold informational sessions about the University of Maryland climate plan in Spanish for immigrant communities.

Among the takeaways that emerged was a need for protections for people with low incomes in affordable apartment buildings, as those buildings shift to electrification, he said. As the state pushes the owners of large buildings like apartment complexes to retrofit properties with electric heating and cooling, there need to be assurances that rent will not skyrocket, he said.

“Let’s say that an entire apartment complex gets retrofitted and weatherized. Now, the rent goes from $1,200 to $2,000, displacing everybody who lives there,” he said.

The WIN Waste incinerator is seen along Interstate 95 in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Westport. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

On incineration, the plan also falls short, said Greg Sawtell of advocacy group South Baltimore Community Land Trust, which has dedicated years of effort to protesting the trash incinerator near Westport.

The University of Maryland report notes negative health effects of incineration, but does not expressly recommend its exclusion from the state’s renewable energy program — which incentivizes the practice — nor suggest phasing it out.

Though leaders in Baltimore and Montgomery County, the site of the state’s other waste incinerator, have stated hopes to close the facilities in future years the report does not model the impact of their closure on air pollution coming from the waste sector, which Climate Partners called “surprising.” Baltimore City’s current contract to continue sending trash to its incinerator lasts until 2031.

“The report could have simply acknowledged the issue and been straightforward about it — and not doing that is a huge missed opportunity,” said Sawtell, who is Zero Waste Just Transition director at the Land Trust, which is not a Climate Partners member.

In discussions about Maryland’s waste management, the report points to a need to increase the composting of organic materials, but didn’t include incineration on a list of potential obstacles, Sawtell said. Since incinerators like the WIN Waste plant in South Baltimore have contracts with localities such as Baltimore, they must continue to receive and burn a certain amount of waste, potentially limiting the amount that could be diverted to composting.

In the transportation sector, Brian O’Malley, president and CEO of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, said he worries that Moore’s Department of Transportation is “not making the hard choices yet” about how to allocate transportation spending. It remains committed to road building and widening, which public transportation advocates believe encourages more car travel.

For instance, the transportation department has said it will seek federal funding to help widen parts of Interstates 495 and 270, including with toll lanes.

Climate Partners also is calling on Moore’s administration to abandon widening plans, as well as a Hogan-era plan for a third span of the Bay Bridge.

“I saw a more stark change when Gov. [Larry] Hogan took over from Gov. Martin O’Malley than I have so far in transportation spending in the transition from Gov. Hogan to Gov. Moore,” said O’Malley, who is not related to the former governor.

The group also is hoping for a statewide goal to trim the car travel mileage by 20% from 2019 levels by 2030.

In the Climate Pathway Report, car travel was estimated to increase by an average of 0.6% annually from 2020 to 2030 with the new policies suggested — an improvement from a 2% annual increase with the state’s current policies in place.

The advocates feel the climate plan relies too heavily on a slow-moving transition to electric vehicles, rather than encouraging the reduction of trips taken by car — by, for example, making communities more walkable and bikeable and strengthening transit options.

“If all we do is get everyone to change their combustion engine car to an electric engine car, it won’t be enough to meet our greenhouse gas reduction targets and stave off the climate crisis,” O’Malley said. “We also have to drive a little less.”