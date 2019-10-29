Conowingo Dam owner Exelon Corp. and the state of Maryland have reached a settlement under which the Chicago-based energy company will invest $200 million to clean up the Susquehanna River, and, by extension, the Chesapeake Bay.
That includes $41 million to reduce the amount of trash and debris passing through the dam toward the Chesapeake Bay, $47 million for projects to increase populations of grasses and oysters, and $500,000 to study the dredging of sediment built up behind the dam.
The company and Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration had been at odds over Exelon’s management of the flow through the dam after record rainfall across the Mid-Atlantic in 2018 sent a surge of debris downstream into the bay.
Even before that, they have long discussed what to do to reduce sediment and nitrogen pollution reaching the Chesapeake because the dam has reached its capacity for trapping that material. Exelon sued Maryland last year after environmental officials issued the Conowingo a new permit that demanded the company do more to reduce pollution passing through the dam. The company argued it should not be held responsible for pollution it does not itself create.
The Conowingo and Susquehanna are a pressing concern for environmentalists because the river provides most of the fresh water in Maryland’s portions of the bay, and also carries massive amounts of nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment pollution that foul Chesapeake ecosystems.
Hogan administration officials said the agreement would do much to address that problem.
“This agreement charts a bold course for clean water and climate resiliency in the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay,” state Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles said in a statement.
Exelon officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
Latest Environment
This article will be updated.