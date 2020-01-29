The letter, in response to correspondence from Van Hollen’s office signed by more than a dozen other lawmakers, provides the agency’s most extensive comments on its role in the bay cleanup since the EPA official’s comments raised alarm Jan. 3. Since then, EPA has offered statements affirming its commitment to the effort, but denied repeated requests by The Baltimore Sun to interview Servidio or Dana Aunkst, the director of the EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Program who made the initial comments.