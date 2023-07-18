EPA’s inspector general says agency should do more to lead faltering Chesapeake Bay cleanup effort

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency “did not fully embrace its leadership role” in the 2025 Chesapeake Bay cleanup effort, contributing to its failure, according to a report released Tuesday by the agency’s inspector general.

The report comes in the wake of a painful consensus on bay cleanup: The states in the Chesapeake Bay watershed won’t meet their promised goals to reduce pollution by 2025.

According to the Office of the Inspector General report, some of the blame falls at the feet of the EPA, specifically the agency’s Mid-Atlantic region. It’s in charge of the states that surround the nation’s largest estuary and funds the Chesapeake Bay Program office in Annapolis, which coordinates the bay cleanup.

The EPA had data as early as 2018 showing the bay restoration effort was off track, according to the report. But the agency was not able to steer the bay states in the right direction. Namely, the agency needed to convince states to prioritize curtailing “nonpoint” sources of pollution, such as runoff that carries contaminants from farmland, urban and suburban areas.

So far, the bulk of the pollution reductions that have been achieved by the bay states came from easy-to-identify “point” sources, such as wastewater treatment plants. Addressing the large amounts of “nonpoint” pollution, which increase with development and population growth, has been much more vexing, imperiling the progress of the bay cleanup.

To a certain extent, the EPA was handcuffed by the federal Clean Water Act, which gives states most of the control over nonpoint pollution, according to the inspector general’s report. Even so, the report found, the agency should do more to push the states to address that crucial category.

The report called for the agency to “lead the Chesapeake Bay Program in developing a new approach to specifically address nonpoint source pollution” and to develop an “assurance mechanism” to hold states accountable for reducing nonpoint pollution. The inspector general also called for the EPA to work with the Chesapeake Bay Program to set new goals for the bay states and a new deadline for the cleanup effort.

In a written response to the inspector general, Adam Ortiz, the administrator for the EPA’s Mid-Atlantic region, noted that the latter recommendation is underway. Last year, the Chesapeake Bay Program’s Principals’ Staff Committee (of which Ortiz is chairman) was tasked with reevaluating the 2025 deadline for the restoration.

“It should be understood that EPA alone does not have authority to simply ‘set’ goals or target dates,” Ortiz wrote. “EPA will continue active engagement in the CBP partnership’s efforts to revisit the existing target date for achieving the water quality goals.”

The committee’s recommendations, which could include a new target date, are expected by late 2024.

Ortiz emphasized the limitations of the Clean Water Act when it comes to addressing “nonpoint” pollution, and the fact that states participate on a voluntary basis. He stated that the EPA’s role in the Chesapeake Bay Program is as a “partner, not a regulator.”

He wrote that the EPA would be willing to “lead, in collaboration with the seven bay jurisdictions, an exploration of potential different or additional accountability mechanisms” for nonpoint pollution.

The inspector general’s office said Ortiz’s responses did not resolve the concerns. Namely, its staff members believe Ortiz hasn’t committed to establishing a new “assurance mechanism.”

“Our recommendations specifically state that the regional administrator should lead the Chesapeake Bay Program,” the report read, using italics to emphasize the word “lead.”

As of 2021, only two of the seven jurisdictions involved in the bay cleanup effort were on pace to meet their goals: Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. And they have far smaller roles to play in the overall restoration, compared to key states like Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The EPA’s Mid-Atlantic region encompasses Maryland, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia. New York is part of the EPA’s Region 2, but because it’s in the bay watershed, it works with the Chesapeake Bay Program on the cleanup effort.

Pennsylvania is the furthest from reaching its goals, due in large part to its high density of agricultural operations, which send damaging pollution from animal waste and fertilizer downstream and into the Chesapeake. The state has more than 30,000 small farms and dairies, most of which are not federally regulated, according to Tuesday’s report. By 2021, Pennsylvania had accomplished 22% of its promised reductions for nitrogen, 48% for phosphorous and 45% for sediment.

Maryland, by comparison, achieved 58% of nitrogen reductions, 74% of its phosphorous reductions and 100% of its sediment reductions.

This article will be updated.