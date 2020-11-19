Environmental groups fight Eastern Shore natural gas pipeline project ahead of key vote

“I find it troubling that many of those opposing Somerset County’s efforts to bring in natural gas are outside groups trying to deny the people of Somerset County the option of cheaper and cleaner fuel,” Carozza, Republican who represents parts of Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset counties, said in a statement. “This project replaces dirtier, existing fuels with natural gas that will have an immediate impact on reducing emissions in one of the most economically-challenged counties in the state.”