Eastern Shore gas pipeline project gets key environmental approval from Maryland’s Board of Public Works

The nearly 7-mile buried pipeline has garnered fierce pushback from environmentalists, who say constructing it would mean disregarding the state’s commitment to renewable energy. Local advocates, meanwhile, argue that Somerset County, one of the state’s poorest, deserves access to natural gas infrastructure so that it can attract meaningful economic development. Further, they said natural gas will mean greener energy for both the university and prison, which currently use dirtier fuels like propane .