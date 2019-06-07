Diesel fuel leaking into Baltimore harbor from abandoned warehouse fire in Oldtown

Diesel fuel was leaking into the Baltimore harbor Friday morning from a four-alarm warehouse fire that broke out Thursday night.

Authorities said they don’t know how much fuel has washed into the water, leaking through storm drains. The diesel is being contained behind floating booms and with absorbent materials at the mouth of the Jones Falls, near the harbor-cleaning device known as Mr. Trash Wheel, said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Ronald Hodges.

The fire, at an abandoned mattress warehouse in the Oldtown neighborhood, was brought under control by 9 a.m. Friday, city fire spokeswman Blair Adams said. Crews from Baltimore and Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties fought the fire for more than 12 hours.

Hodges said it was not clear from where the diesel was leaking, but that the Coast Guard suspected there was some heavy machinery inside the warehouse that may have been damaged. The agency began monitoring and containing the spill about 3:45 a.m., and the Maryland Department of the Environment also responded, he said.

Angela Haren, the Baltimore Harbor Waterkeeper at Blue Water Baltimore, said the group was glad to see a quick response to the spill.

“Diesel fuel has the potential to be devastating to fish, birds and other wildlife as well as posing a public health risk,” she said. “This is yet another reminder that our streets are connected to our streams; pollution on land can and will find its way into our waterways.”

Blue Water Baltimore

