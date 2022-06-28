Maryland to restrict crabbing, including first-ever limits on harvest of males, in response to ‘worrisome’ population decline

This summer Maryland will impose new restrictions on crabbing in the Chesapeake Bay — including the first-ever limits on how many bushels of male blue crabs watermen can haul each day — in response to a troubling decline in the population of the beloved crustaceans.

Regulations issued this week, to be in effect from July through December, will limit commercial watermen to at most 15 bushels a day of male crabs in August and September. And the regulations will tighten existing restrictions on how many female crabs watermen can catch.

The changes come weeks after an annual survey of Chesapeake blue crabs found they number the fewest since scientists began tracking their population in the 1990s.

That state fishery managers moved to limit even the harvest of male crabs demonstrates the gravity of the situation. Limits are typically only imposed on female crabs as a means of ensuring enough of them to survive to spawn, but with a more than 60% decline in the overall estimated blue crab population since 2019, scientists and representatives from the seafood industry are signaling that more protections are needed to help boost crab reproduction.

Allison Colden, Maryland senior fisheries scientist for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, called the new restrictions “encouraging” but said they should not be the only actions to protect the “iconic” species.

It is impossible to pinpoint what has caused such a steep decline in the crab population, but factors may include water pollution and its harms to underwater grasses, which crabs use to hide from predators, as well as a growing population of invasive blue catfish, which eat crabs and practically anything else they can find.

“Targeted research into these factors’ impact on the crab population is a critical next step to help protect communities that depend on blue crabs,” Colden said in a statement.

It does not appear that overfishing on its own is contributing to the population decline, experts say. Population estimates are used to guide changes to the female crab limits every year, and the number of spawning-age females remains above what scientists consider to be a critical threshold to ensure population stability.

But harvest restrictions are the main tool the Maryland Department of Natural Resources can use to steward the blue crab population because its health depends largely on fluctuations in nature. Favorable weather and winds are needed to ensure crabs can successfully spawn, typically once or twice in mid- and late summer, and that the newest generations survive.

Commercial harvest of female crabs will be limited to between 9 and 17 bushels a day in July and August and 17 to 32 bushels in September and October, depending on the type of license a waterman holds. A bushel contains roughly five to seven dozen crabs, depending on their size.

That means cuts of 15% to 25% to commercial harvests compared to the 2021 crabbing season, depending on the license.

