Baltimore City agrees to consent decree on wastewater treatment and $4.75 million fine

More than two years after the discovery of severe pollution coming from its two wastewater treatment plants, Baltimore has agreed to pay a state fine of up to $4.75 million and meet a series of deadlines to make repairs, officials will say Thursday.

Nearly half of the civil penalty, which is among the largest for water pollution in state history, will fund environmental projects, with a focus on the Patapsco and Back rivers, which received millions of gallons of polluted water from the plants.

Under the court-enforceable agreement — called a consent decree — the city also must share more information publicly about the plants, and place warning signs at the plants’ discharge pipes.

The agreement forged between Baltimore’s Department of Public Works, the Maryland Department of the Environment and a watchdog group would resolve two court cases filed against the city over the pollution, though it still requires approval by the city’s spending board and a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge.

The consent decree covers the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, located in Dundalk in Baltimore County, though it’s city-owned, and the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant in Wagner’s Point in South Baltimore, an industrial area close to Curtis Bay.

The Back River plant is just across the river from residential communities along the Essex waterfront, where residents were outspoken in their frustrations after environmental officials declared the river unsafe for human contact in the spring and summer last year, due to pollution from the plant.

The agreement bookends a troubling chapter for two of the state’s largest wastewater treatment facilities, which process sewage from across the Baltimore metropolitan area. The plants, which opened in 1911 and 1940, remove contaminants before releasing treated water into the two Chesapeake Bay tributaries.

But in recent years, both city-owned plants frequently dumped water that hadn’t been treated adequately, as a short-handed and undertrained staff struggled to address a growing backlog of necessary equipment repairs.

The violations covered by the consent decree go back as far as 2017, but reached their peak in 2021 and early 2022. During that time, both rivers were inundated with a cocktail of pollutants, including potentially illness-causing bacteria and nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus.

The 466-acre Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant site is seen along Eastern Avenue in Dundalk. The plant is one of two Baltimore City wastewater plants that will fall under a legally binding consent decree, which requires the city to make repairs and other improvements. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Those nutrients fuel the bay’s sprawling summer “dead zones,” low-oxygen areas that can’t sustain aquatic life. Stopping such pollutants, including by outfitting wastewater plants with the latest nutrient-reduction technology, has been a focus for the bay restoration effort.

Both facilities received costly upgrades in recent years thanks to the state’s “flush tax” fund, with the promise of cutting millions of gallons of nutrient pollution annually. But maintenance issues created a cascade of failures, clogging one set of equipment after another with sewage sludge, and meaning both the plants drastically exceeded their limits for nutrient discharge instead of reducing them, marring Maryland’s pollution reduction efforts for the bay.

To explain the failures, the city has cited staffing problems due to the coronavirus pandemic, the retirement of key staff members and supply chain issues delaying the arrival of needed equipment.

In a statement about the new consent decree, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Department of Public Works interim director Richard Luna highlighted recent improvements. Both facilities currently meet their pollution limits, though equipment improvements still are needed. Back River reached compliance last summer and Patapsco in January, the city said.

“Two years ago, it started with daily calls with all the managers — with all the operations staff — getting everybody all together on the same page, and understanding that our clear and ultimate goal is to get these two plants into compliance,” said Luna, who added that he’s confident the city can meet its new deadlines.

The changes have included a new environmental compliance division in DPW, and a recently approved salary increase for wastewater employees, Luna said.

“These are different plants from what people recognize over years ago,” Luna said.

Under the new consent decree, the city will pay for a third-party engineering company to monitor both treatment plants. It replaces a prior arrangement, when the state placed Maryland Environmental Service employees at the Back River plant, alleging it was on the brink of “catastrophic failure.”

The city’s repair deadlines fall mostly in the next few years, though a few larger projects have more distant timelines. If the city holds up its end of the bargain over the first two years, the state would waive up to 30% of the penalty: about $1.4 million. But if the city fails to meet deadlines, or overshoots its pollution limits, it would pay the sum, and possibly additional penalties.

Regardless, $1.9 million from the city will go to environmental project grants, distributed by the Chesapeake Bay Trust.

In addition, the city is required to produce staffing plans, post quarterly updates online describing its progress, and hold an annual public meeting about each facility.

The Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant, pictured here along Asiatic Avenue in Wagner's Point, is one of two Baltimore City wastewater plants that will fall under a legally binding consent decree. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The consent decree also will result in the installation of signage at both plants’ underwater outfall pipes. And if the plants have an equipment problem that results in bypassing part of the treatment process, a red light would be illuminated above the pipes for 24 hours, warning the public of potential contaminants.

The decree will go before the city’s Board of Estimates for a vote Nov. 15. If approved, it would then go before a judge.

Maryland Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain said in a statement that the consent decree puts the facilities “on the right path,” and that the agency looks forward to collaborating with the city to make sure it happens.

Blue Water Baltimore, the nonprofit involved in the case, called the consent decree a “huge victory” in a statement.

“We are proud to finally have an agreement to bring the plants back into full compliance and to provide much needed investment in local communities,” said Angela Haren, a senior attorney at the Chesapeake Legal Alliance who helped litigate the case on Blue Water’s behalf.

The city is already under a consent decree for its aged sewer system, which carries wastewater to be treated. That federal consent decree began in 2002, and required the city to complete a host of repairs to prevent wastewater from leaking into the Inner Harbor and its tributaries. The city failed to meet a 2015 deadline for the projects, and agreed to a new $1.6 billion plan with a 2030 deadline.

That work included a $430 million project at Back River, called the Headworks, which was meant to address a bottleneck leading into the treatment plant. But as officials were unveiling the new facility in 2021, to much fanfare, problems were brewing elsewhere.

They first surfaced publicly that summer, when Blue Water Baltimore, which conducts routine water sampling, reported alarmingly high bacteria levels in the Patapsco River, next to that plant’s discharge pipe.

At that point, the Maryland Department of the Environment sent inspectors to both plants, which had not been inspected fully since before the pandemic began. Back River was last fully inspected in 2018.

Inspectors arrived at each facility with a long list of violations the state already was aware of — high concentrations of pollutants the city had reported coming from its discharge pipe. But they also documented an array of other problems at the two plants, from bungled water testing to clogged and inoperable equipment and staff members without much-needed certifications.

By January 2022, after several more failed inspections at the plants, two suits had been filed against the city — one by the state and the other by Blue Water Baltimore. As long as the new consent decree is approved, both suits will be dismissed.

Nevertheless, the situation didn’t culminate until March 2022. Boaters in Back River observed several hundred dead fish and mats of material later determined to be algae. Inspectors visited that plant again, and found that conditions had deteriorated further. Photographs showed reeds and tall grasses growing from equipment.

The 466-acre Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant site is seen along Eastern Avenue in Dundalk. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s environment secretary, Ben Grumbles, took the unprecedented step of directing the Maryland Environmental Service, a quasi-government agency that runs other treatment facilities statewide, to “take charge” of the Back River plant.

Initially, the move was opposed by Democrat-led Baltimore City, which filed a legal challenge, arguing Grumbles’ decision was “unfair and politically motivated.”

But the city and the state reached a consensus a few months later. Environmental Service staff members would remain on-site to help the city make repairs and improve its procedures, and the city would be on the hook to reimburse MES for any costs it incurred.

After its first few months at the plant, MES issued a scathing report, detailing how the Back River facility had fallen victim to “years of neglect,” beset by management woes that went all the way to the top of Baltimore’s Department of Public Works. A lack of preventive maintenance plans plunged the facility deeper into disrepair, as key employees departed the facility, and leaders displayed a lack of urgency to get problems fixed.

This year, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation, backed by Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and other leading Democrats in Annapolis, that created a new task force to reconsider how the region’s water system is managed.

That task force soon will make a recommendation, and some members have indicated they favor the creation of a new regional water authority, which would likely be led by a collection of city and county officials.

The proposal could mean that both the wastewater treatment plants would be leased to the new entity, rather than operated by the city. It’s a possibility that worries advocacy groups, who argue that the city would need to be compensated equitably for losing sole control of such high-value assets.