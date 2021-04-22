Citing need to reduce nutrient sediment, environmental groups appeal new 50-year license for Conowingo Dam

“FERC’s action is encouraging news for the Susquehanna River and the Chesapeake Bay after almost a decade of gridlock. Now we have a hard-fought environmental commitment from Exelon, enforceable under federal and state law and worth over $200 million,” Maryland Secretary of the Environment Ben Grumbles said in a statement. “It’s a good start but we know more action is needed, which is why we’re also working with states and the federal government to increase climate resiliency and prevent pollution upstream of and behind the dam.”