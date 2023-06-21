Baltimore releases cause of March explosion at Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The explosion that rocked a building at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in March occurred because dust caught fire in a dryer used for sewage sludge, according to a report from the Baltimore City Fire Department.

After the dryer turned on that morning, a spark ignited the dust, according to the report from the city’s captain of fire investigation. Then, thermal oil used in the dryer was ignited as well.

Advertisement

The report classified the explosion as accidental. It also referenced “poor housekeeping” in a different area of the building, which is run by a private contractor called Synagro.

Synagro declined to comment on the conclusions reached by the city, said Layne Baroldi, the company’s vice president of technical services and government affairs, in an email. He added that the company is still working on its own investigation into the explosion.

Advertisement

“Synagro is intimately familiar with the inner workings of our facilities. Synagro’s investigation will be a thorough root cause analysis which will provide an in-depth look at the event,” Baroldi wrote. “This step takes more time to complete due to the level of detail.”

A Maryland Department of the Environment inspection report a week after the explosion said the “working theory” for the fire’s cause was that it ignited after hot oil escaped from a leaking pipe. But the city fire department cited dust as the origin of the explosion.

The explosion, and the fire that followed, did not injure any of the seven workers who were inside the building, which dries sewage sludge into pellets that can be used for fertilizer.

But after the incident, some key equipment at the building was forced offline, raising questions among environmental advocates whose eyes already were trained on the Back River plant due to its track record of maintenance issues and pollution. In March 2022, the Maryland Department of the Environment ordered the Maryland Environmental Service to take the plant over from the city Department of Public Works and repair it.

The treated water flowing from the plant into the Back River had been meeting state regulations, calculated as a monthly average, since the summer of 2022.

But in April — the first full month of data after the explosion — the plant narrowly exceeded its allowable average concentration of phosphorous, a harmful nutrient that promotes the excess growth of algae in waterways.

The city Department of Public Works did not respond to a request to comment for this story.

Firefighters are on the scene of an explosion and fire in March in a sludge-handling building at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

An agreement keeping Maryland Environmental Service staff members at the plant would have lapsed if the data was good through April 30. But now, those staff members will remain until the plant shows three straight months of acceptable numbers, per the agreement with the city, said Jay Apperson, spokesman for the Maryland Department of the Environment.

Advertisement

In a recent status report filed in federal court, the city said it has taken the necessary steps to prevent a recurrence of the phosphorous problem.

The cause of the exceedance was a “variety of one-time events, including an extended period of wet weather,” which inundated the treatment plant with water, according to the court filing, which is required because the city is being sued by local nonprofit Blue Water Baltimore for pollution from its two wastewater plants — Back River and Patapsco.

“In addition to the wet weather event, the City also experienced excess sludge in the plant’s various treatment processes resulting primarily from reduced sludge processing by the city’s contractor, due to the March 15, 2023 explosion at their facility,” read the city’s status report.

The report also explained that two tanks at Back River overflowed in late May, partially because they received additional flow after the explosion, and solid sludge accumulated in them.

Some of the equipment in the Synagro building is back online, although the dryers are still being repaired, Baroldi said in his email.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Letters obtained by The Baltimore Sun between the city and the state indicate there were actually five overflows from May 21 to May 29, resulting in an estimated 13,000 gallons of spillage, hundreds of gallons of which entered maintenance holes on the ground.

Advertisement

“These discharges are under investigation,” Apperson said.

Blue Water Baltimore’s federal lawsuit against the city is on hold while the city addresses a state lawsuit filed by the Maryland Department of the Environment. In that case, officials are working to create a consent decree that would dictate improvements that need to be made at both of its treatment plants. Blue Water is also a party to that case.

But as consent decree negotiations drag on, both of the parties are reviewing a scheduling order that would set a trial date in June 2024.

“While we still hope to settle with a consent decree, our concerns have remained largely the same, which is to say that we’re seeing in inspection report after inspection report that the city still doesn’t have adequate staff or equipment to maintain the wastewater treatment plants,” said Angela Haren, a senior attorney with the Chesapeake Legal Alliance, which represents Blue Water Baltimore in both court cases.

Haren said she is particularly concerned by the recent incidents at Back River.

“The plant is designed to be able to handle high flows, so rainfall shouldn’t be an excuse for a spill,” she said. “And sludge should not be building up in the system.”