'This is my future’: Youth in Baltimore and across Maryland to march Friday for action on climate change

Trinity Eimer’s first-period class Friday is Advanced Placement environmental science.
But the 17-year-old Bryn Mawr student won’t be there to study water quality and the Chesapeake Bay. She and thousands of other students across Maryland are expected to walk out of class as part of the youth-led Global Climate Strike.
Students from public and private schools in the Baltimore region plan to converge on the Inner Harbor at noon to demand leaders take steps they see as necessary to save the planet from the impact of climate change.
Some will walk out of their middle schools; some will skip college lectures.
According to Global Climate Strike, rallies are also planned at Maryland Institute College of Art at 11:30 a.m. and Loyola University of Maryland at noon
“As a young person, I know this is my future,” Eimer said. “Climate change is the future I’m facing and [we’re all facing]. Without taking drastic action now, nothing can be done to prevent what is coming.”
Eimer thinks daily about the impact of climate change.
She considers the effects of her consumption habits and takes steps to help her family become more sustainable. And she’s worried about what will become of the planet and its inhabitants.
“Is climate change going to be the cause of some of my friends dying?” she wonders.
In a statement, Baltimore City Public Schools said they will support the walkouts and that teachers are encouraged to use the walkouts as a jumping-off point for further discussion on climate change.
“Should students choose to leave their classrooms on September 20 for the planned walk-out, our top priority will be to ensure that they remain safe while they participate in the protest,” the school system wrote. “When students return to class, teachers are encouraged to use the events as a springboard for discussion not only about climate change, but also about important topics in science.”
Students across the region plan to participate in the demonstration, as protests are planned in Frederick, Anne Arundel, Howard and Montgomery counties, according to Global Climate Strike.
In Annapolis, students will march to the Alex Haley Memorial at City Dock to participate in a “die in,” where they will pretend to have died for 10 minutes.
The idea originates from a statement from María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés of Ecuador who, citing an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, warned that there are only 11 years to take action on climate change before irreparable damage is done to the planet.
The 10 minutes represents the 10 years (and five months) left to take action.
To learn more about the protests, go to globalclimatestrike.net.
The Capital reporter Rachael Pacella contributed to this article.