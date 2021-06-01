Yes, copperheads eat cicadas. No, you’re not likely to encounter the venomous snakes in your Maryland community.

The Susquehannock Wildlife Society conducted an experiment to test the viper’s aggression: Experts sought out the snakes for two years and encountered 69. Fifteen snakes fled before they could do the testing. For the others, they mimicked a hiker stepping next to or on it with a boot apparatus. Sometimes, they used a gloved pair of tongs to simulate picking the snake up. Out of 51, just two lashed out — most fled.