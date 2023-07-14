Vice President Kamala Harris, EPA administrator to announce green tech grants Friday at Coppin State in Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan are set to appear Friday at Coppin State University to announce two grant competitions totaling $20 billion that aim to advance the Biden administration’s environmental justice goals.

Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller will join Harris and Regan for the announcement, which EPA press secretary Timothy Carroll said will kick off the agency’s grant competitions under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, a provision of the Inflation Reduction Act that invests $27 billion toward combating climate change. The grant opportunities to be announced Friday afternoon aim to use private capital for clean technology projects, Carroll said.

Maryland legislators passed a law last year mandating some of the nation’s most ambitious climate targets, with a goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions from 2006 levels by 60% in 2031, and carbon neutrality by 2045. University of Maryland researchers released a road map last month to show how the state can reach its goals.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in March 2022 as Michael Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, listens. They're expected to appear Friday at Coppin State University to kick off the agency’s grant competitions under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, a provision of the Inflation Reduction Act that invests $27 billion toward combating climate change. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Harris last publicly appeared in Baltimore before last year’s general election, when she stood alongside the then-Democratic nominee for governor, Wes Moore, at the Cahill Recreation Center in West Baltimore and encouraged supporters to vote. She also appeared in Bowie earlier this year with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge.

The stop comes before Harris embarks on a summer blitz of speaking engagements. She is scheduled to deliver remarks at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s annual convention Sunday in Chicago before making stops at conferences in Indianapolis, Boston and Orlando, Florida.