Lawmakers to propose emergency legislation to stop treatment of train derailment wastewater at Baltimore facility

Maryland legislators are scrambling to halt the impending treatment of chemical waste from East Palestine, Ohio, at a troubled Baltimore wastewater facility after receiving the news Friday afternoon.

Republican Dels. Kathy Szeliga and Ryan Nawrocki of Baltimore County have fielded phone calls from fellow lawmakers and consulted with lawyers over the weekend in preparation for filing emergency legislation early this week. They hope to stop Clean Harbors environmental service from sending treated, toxic wastewater into Baltimore’s sewer system and, eventually, its problematic Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk.

Advertisement

State and local officials were notified Friday that Norfolk Southern transportation company contracted Clean Harbors, a national company with a Baltimore facility, to process rainwater, stream water and other water from the site of a February train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The train was transporting hazardous materials, including toxic vinyl chloride, that caught fire and released chemicals into the ground and air that afflict residents. Ohio officials opened a medical clinic where residents concerned about lingering headaches and irritated eyes could be examined by experts in chemical exposure, according to local news reports.

Additional chemicals were later burned to prevent a potential explosion.

Advertisement

Railcars carrying 675,000 gallons of wastewater could arrive at the Clean Harbor facility as early as Thursday, though the timeline for treating the water and directing it into the sewer system is likely longer. The total amount of wastewater that could be processed at the private facility, what chemicals it could contain and the length of time it would be processed at city and county facilities are among the lawmakers’ concerns.

Szeliga and Nawrocki acknowledged that the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause allows for toxic waste to be transported to and through Maryland. An Environmental Protection Agency administrator this month reminded state officials that they do not have the power to block shipments from the Eastern Ohio town. But local jurisdictions do have the ability to prohibit wastewater from being released into Baltimore’s sanitary sewer system, Szeliga and Nawrocki said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski hold a joint press conference expressing their concerns about wastewater from the Ohio train derailment coming to Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

“We still have authority to control our own local government’s wastewater treatment plant,” said Nawrocki, who is a member of the Environment and Transportation Committee. “We do not have to accept that material from Clean Harbor into the sanitary system and ultimately to Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, which, as you know, is probably the worst facility that they could have chosen to send this material to with its very long history of failures, including the recent explosion at the facility 10 days ago.”

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The March 15 explosion could have been caused by hot oil escaping from a leaking pipe, according to the inspection report from the Maryland Department of Environment.

Del. Nick Allen, a Democrat from Baltimore County, said state and local officials were alarmed by the news of Clean Harbor’s contract with Norfolk Southern and felt blindsided by the short notice from the EPA. Federal, state and local officials joined a two-hour briefing Saturday with the EPA, MDE and Clean Harbor representatives that cleared up some confusion but left many questions unanswered, Allen said.

UPDATE ON THE WATER FROM EAST PALESTINE, OH BEING TRANSFERRED TO BALTIMORE.



Bottom line up front: I DO NOT support the plan to transport this hazardous waste water from Ohio to Maryland. — Delegate Nick Allen (@NickAllenforMD) March 25, 2023

“The original assumption was the sludge was going to go straight into Back River, so everyone was very concerned about the sudden influx of a couple hundred thousand gallons going straight to Back River,” Allen said. But Clean Harbors processes toxic wastewater regularly, and the water would be cleaned before it enters the city’s sewer system and ends up at Back River Treatment Facility to be processed again, like any other kind of wastewater, he said.

“I think everyone’s collective concern is more with Back River at this point. It’s no secret that Back River (treatment facility) has had its share of struggles. This is just one more thing on top of everything else they’ve been dealing with,” Allen said. " It doesn’t seem well-timed.”

Szeliga and Nawrocki, who were also on the Saturday briefing, said there is strong bipartisan support for taking action to stop the process of treating the toxic wastewater in Maryland. Szeliga said sate Sen. Mary Washington, a Baltimore City and County Democrat, is working on a bill to propose Tuesday.

Advertisement

“Constitutionally and legally, we’re not calling for the water to not go to Clean Harbors in Baltimore City. We’re saying Clean Harbors needs to discharge that water somewhere else,” Szeliga said.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.