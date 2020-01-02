If you’re taking down your Christmas tree and live wreaths and garland, but you’re not sure what to do with it, we’ve got you covered.
Make sure to remove all ornaments, lights, tinsel and other decorations. They don’t make for good mulch.
And keep in mind: Wrapping paper, cards and some packaging can be recycled. But foil-based wrapping, ribbons and tissue paper cannot.
Baltimore City
Baltimoreans can put their trees out with the trash for free curbside collection until Jan. 31, according to the city Department of Public Works.
To turn your tree into mulch, take it to the Northwest Citizens’ Convenience Center at 2840 Sisson St. between Saturday and Feb. 1. The convenience center is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and citizens can bring bags or containers to take mulch home for gardening.
Baltimore County
Free curbside Christmas tree collection in Baltimore County will take place on normal trash days in the two weeks beginning Jan. 13, according to the county.
Trash collectors will pick up the trees in standard trash trucks and deliver them to county facilities to be chipped and used as mulch.
“Because Christmas tree collection dates will vary from place to place, residents must have trees set out no later than Saturday, Jan. 18 to ensure collection,” the county advises.
Those who don’t want to wait for curbside pickup can drop them off at one of Baltimore County’s three drop-off locations. For directions to the one nearest to you, visit the Bureau of Solid Waste Management website or call 410-887-2000.
Anne Arundel County
Natural garland, wreaths and Christmas trees are categorized as “yard waste” and should be placed at the curb before 6 a.m. on your normal trash collection day or brought to any recycling center.
“Cut very tall trees in half so that the tree will fit into the contractor’s truck,” the county requests.
Howard County
Howard County’s “Merry Mulch” tree-recycling program includes curbside pickup on normal trash days through Saturday, Jan. 18, as well as drop-off availability from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, at the following locations:
» Clarksville - Kendall Hardware (12260 Route 108)
» Columbia - Cedar Lane Park (5081 Cedar Lane)
» Elkridge - Rockburn Park (5400 Landing Road)
» Ellicott City - Small Circuit Court parking lot on upper Court House Drive (just past Ellicott Mills Drive, on the right)
» Highland - Schooley Mill Park (12975 Hall Shop Road)
» Marriottsville - Alpha Ridge Landfill Wood Waste Area (2350 Marriottsville Road)
» Savage - Savage Park (8400 Fair St.)
» Woodbine - Western Regional Park (14800 Carrs Mill Road)
Harford County
Check with your individual trash haulers for curbside pickup details, but Christmas trees can be dropped off at the Harford Waste Disposal Center’s Mulch and Compost Facility at 3135 Scarboro Road in Street, or the Tollgate Road Site at 703 North Tollgate Road in Bel Air. Both sites are open Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Carroll County
Trees can be dropped off next to the dumpster at Westminster Skate Park, at the corner of Tuc Road and Locust Street, behind City Hall, until March 31. Curbside pickup varies by location.