Marylanders, others across the country, sent ‘unsolicited packages’ of seeds from China

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is asking residents to report “unsolicited packages” of seeds received from China over the past few days.
The department said in a series of tweets on Monday that they are investigating and monitoring the packages with help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
Marylanders aren’t alone. Others across the country have also received seeds, the department said.
It’s unclear why the packets are being sent and what exactly they contain. The department did not immediately respond to additional questions.
If a package of seeds lands in your mailbox, the agriculture department says not to plant them. Instead, people should hold onto the seeds, packaging and labels until it can be investigated.
Individuals should also call or email the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Plant Protection and Weed Management program at ppwm.mda@maryland.gov or 410-841-5920 to report the seeds.