A $1.4 trillion spending plan federal lawmakers are set to vote on Tuesday includes a 16% budget increase for Chesapeake Bay cleanup efforts, according to Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who helped negotiate the appropriations bill.
House and Senate leaders agreed to spend $85 million on the Chesapeake Bay Program, an office of the Environmental Protection Agency, in the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.
The House is scheduled to vote on the measure Tuesday, and the Senate later this week. It is expected to gain approval in both chambers, but would then need President Donald Trump’s signature to become law.
“Even amidst the division in Washington, we’ve been able to work together to achieve this very positive result for the Chesapeake Bay,” said Van Hollen, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Over his term, Trump has repeatedly proposed gutting the Annapolis-based bay program office, but in both chambers of Congress, lawmakers this year advanced increased spending for the $73 million initiative.
The House proposed increasing its budget to $85 million, while the Senate suggested $76 million; lawmakers ultimately agreed on the higher number over concern that population growth across the Chesapeake watershed will make efforts to reduce pollution more difficult in the coming years. A target to reduce pollution across the 64,000-square mile watershed to restore the bay’s health by 2025 is approaching.
“We made the case that the needs of the bay had grown and this was an important time to provide additional federal resources,” Van Hollen said.
The proposal is part of a 2,300-page package of spending plans that also includes money for Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border fence, export financing, flood insurance, immigrant workers, a 3.1 percent raise for federal civilian employees and the first installment of funding on gun violence research after more than two decades of gun lobby opposition.
It includes permanent repeal of taxes on high-cost “Cadillac” health insurance benefits, medical devices and health insurance plans, plus pension benefits for about 100,000 retired union coal miners threatened by the insolvency of their pension fund.
The bill would also increase the age nationwide for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21.
Trump hasn’t said for sure that he’ll sign the measure.
The deficit tab for the package is almost $400 billion over 10 years to repeal the three so-called “Obamacare” taxes alone — with a companion package to extend several business-friendly tax breaks still under negotiation. The Obama-era taxes have previously been suspended on a piecemeal basis.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.