This year’s Chesapeake Bay dead zone is the second smallest since 1985, report says

Conditions were better than average during seven out of the department’s eight monitoring trips this summer. They were only worse than average in late July. Researchers didn’t observe any anoxic zones — areas with hardly any dissolved oxygen at all — in the mainstream bay in Maryland or Virginia this year. Plus, the department’s September monitoring effort didn’t find any dead zones in the mainstream bay, although it took place about a week later than normal this year due to windy conditions, which also likely stirred the waters and spread dissolved oxygen.