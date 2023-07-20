After new research, Maryland to change Chesapeake Bay cleanup strategy

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland plans to modify its Chesapeake Bay cleanup strategy in accordance with new research showing that the estuary has been slow to improve despite current pollution reduction efforts, state officials told the Baltimore Sun.

The changes could result in a greater focus on the bay’s shallow waters, where environmental regulators may see transformation more rapidly than in Chesapeake’s deep channel, and on rebuilding habitat for key species such as blue crabs and oysters.

Democratic Gov. Wes Moore and other officials plan to talk about the new strategy Thursday during a news conference at Wye Island Natural Resources Management Area, officials said.

The changes are driven by a report published by the federal Chesapeake Bay Program earlier this year. It showed that not only are most of the states surrounding the bay lagging far behind on their commitments to significantly reduce pollution in the bay by 2025, but the bay’s ecosystems are responding more slowly than expected to the pollution reductions achieved so far.

For decades, the bay restoration effort focused on curtailing the runoff of sediment and nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorous from sources like fertilizers, animal waste and wastewater treatment plants. In excess, these nutrients stimulate algae growth that can overwhelm ecosystems and create oxygen-poor “dead zones” in the bay.

The Chesapeake Bay Program’s report pointed to lackluster improvements in oxygen concentrations, particularly in the deepest reaches of the nation’s largest estuary. The report recommended states like Maryland be more deliberate about where they focus their restoration efforts by identifying parts of the bay more likely to show improvement, such as shallow waters.

“Shallow water habitats in specific regions of the Bay may offer significant opportunities,” the report stated. “These are also areas with significant stakeholder engagement because of their status as primary areas of recreational use, their cultural significance, and their visibility as iconic Chesapeake landscapes.”

In a statement, Jay Apperson, spokesman for the Maryland Department of the Environment, said Moore’s “Bay Cabinet” was recently briefed on the findings, “embraced this report and is committed to working in partnership with our Bay colleagues to chart a new course of action.”

Josh Kurtz, appointed by Gov. Wes Moore as secretary of Department of Natural Resources, in an interview Feb. 1, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

In an interview, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said his agency is evaluating policy changes in the wake of the report.

“The report really points to the need for the shallow-water focus,” Kurtz said. “We’re seeing a greater system response in those places. And they’re the spaces that we know will also give us those greater outcomes, especially for species.”

By focusing on key areas, and concentrating efforts to restore wetlands and other habitats lost because of pollution, the hope is that bay wildlife will rebound, even if water quality is slow to improve.

“We need clean water for abundant crab populations, but we also need to restore habitats, we need to provide those nursery spaces for those young crabs to persist, and for crabs that are molting to be able to find shelter,” Kurtz said.

The state is also creating two bay task forces, Kurtz said. One will focus on building cooperation between state agencies to address pollution and modify Maryland’s bay strategy. The other will focus on improving the population of oysters, which act as natural filters for the bay’s waters.

“One of the largest challenges we have in the restoration is with the access to shell and to substrate to be able to grow the populations across the bay,” Kurtz said. “So, that’s going to be the focus of one of the task forces that’s announced on Thursday.”

Oysters require substrate to form the reefs upon which they grow, and it is often made up of old oyster shells. But with oysters removed from the Chesapeake during harvesting, the bay often loses more oyster shells than the number created by oysters dying in place. Sufficiently rebuilding the lost habitat, with a combination of natural and artificial materials, is among the bay’s challenges.

The bay restoration effort is also in need of new strategies to address pollution from “nonpoint” sources. This category includes pollution that is carried into the bay from scattered sources, such as farms and urban and suburban developments, by rainfall or snowmelt. Though this category includes the majority of the pollution flowing into the Chesapeake, it’s proven difficult to reduce. Most of the pollution reductions so far have come from added regulations on “point” sources, such as wastewater treatment plants and industrial facilities.

Cleaned oyster shells are shown at the Horn Point Oyster Hatchery. Oysters help clean bay waters. (By Kim Hairston )

“Nonpoint source pollution continues to be one of our biggest challenges and is exacerbated by climate change and population growth,” Apperson said. “Ultimately, we must maintain our successes, such as those in the wastewater sector, which in some ways are the easy things, and we must be more innovative and bold with how we reduce pollution from nonpoint sources and how we drive improvements to the living resources in the Bay.”

The Chesapeake Bay Program report also addressed this issue, stating that practices meant to reduce nonpoint source pollution haven’t been as effective as expected, and that officials may have to try new methods, like reimbursing farmers and other stakeholders based on how successful their programs are, rather than the more typical model of reimbursing them based on cost.

A report released Tuesday by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of the Inspector General stated that the EPA, which is at the helm of the bay cleanup, needed to do a better job leading the effort when it came to reducing nonpoint source pollution.

In responses to The Baltimore Sun, staff from the agency’s Mid-Atlantic region pointed to recent efforts under the Biden administration to take a tougher stance against this type of pollution, particularly in Pennsylvania, the state lagging furthest behind on its bay cleanup promises.

The agency also described some of the challenges associated with nonpoint pollution, given that the federal Clean Water Act gives states control over these sources, and states participate voluntarily in the bay cleanup effort.

Currently, a Chesapeake Bay Program committee is reevaluating the 2025 deadline, and planning to issue a recommendation for the path forward by late 2024. At a meeting later this year of the program’s executive council, the committee will present recommendations on how to accelerate progress toward the 2025 goal.