Report: Chesapeake Bay states are unlikely to reach EPA’s 2025 cleanup deadline at current pace

Development in all three of the bay’s nearest neighbors is one of the biggest challenges endangering the bay cleanup effort. In Maryland alone, 2,500 acres of forest are lost annually, mostly to suburban and urban growth — an area roughly half the size of Annapolis. That means more hard surfaces that cannot soak up polluting runoff before it flows into the bay, where excess nutrients promote the overgrowth of algae, stealing valuable oxygen and sunlight from marine life. Climate change is likely to make the problem worse.