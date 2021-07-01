Ocean City sends trash to burn in a community of color hours away. Advocacy groups are urging the city to stop.

In the case of Ocean City, activists are promoting the use of the Worcester County landfill, which offers a rebate for recyclables. In a recent month, the county charged localities like Snow Hill and Berlin an average of $71.54 per ton to landfill their trash. Meanwhile, Ocean City is in talks to pay Covanta $88 per ton to haul its garbage from the 65th Street transfer station up to Chester, according to emails obtained through a public information request by The Energy Justice Network and The Baltimore Sun.