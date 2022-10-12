Federal judge deals blow to nonprofit’s case against Baltimore over wastewater treatment problems

A U.S. District Court judge dealt a blow Tuesday to a local nonprofit’s case against Baltimore City over failures at its wastewater treatment plants, denying a motion that would have required certain improvements at the facilities.

The environmental nonprofit, Blue Water Baltimore, sued the city late last year under the federal Clean Water Act, arguing that the court should force Baltimore’s two wastewater treatment plants to come into compliance with the law and possibly levy a financial penalty.

This summer, Blue Water filed a motion asking the court to require specific improvements within both the Back River and Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plants, and to require public notification when the plant releases more bacteria into local waterways than permitted, in addition to signage explaining bacteria issues at key areas along the Baltimore-area waterfront.

Federal Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby denied Blue Water’s motion Tuesday without prejudice, meaning it could be brought forward again. She said she will require the city to submit updates to the court about the plants every 30 days, attorneys for both parties said Tuesday.

A livestream of the court hearing was not open for reporters, but a written order from the judge is expected by Wednesday, attorneys for both parties said.

The overall case about the plants’ Clean Water Act violations will continue to be litigated.

Angela Haren, a senior attorney for the Chesapeake Legal Alliance, which is representing Blue Water, said that the court’s decision to require monthly updates from the city represented a partial victory for the nonprofit’s ongoing case.

”I think we’re in a good position,” she said, “because the federal court understands the severity of the issues at play here and they made it very clear that they want to see expeditious progress.”

An attorney representing Baltimore City declined to comment further on the ruling, as did Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works, which runs the two plants.

In its responses to Blue Water’s motion, Baltimore maintained that court action isn’t warranted or necessary, particularly because the Maryland Environmental Service was dispatched to help make improvements at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, and the water released by the Dundalk plant currently meets standards, though recent state inspections show internal equipment problems have persisted.

No such arrangement is in place at the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant in Curtis Bay, where state environmental inspectors have documented continuing problems with the water flowing from the facility into the Patapsco River.

During a previous hearing on Blue Water’s motion, Griggsby said that the nonprofit hadn’t done enough to prove there would be “irreparable harm” without the court’s intervention. She gave the group a second chance, though, and allowed them to submit a filing focused solely on that topic.

Ultimately, she still denied the motion.

The state also has a case against the city over the plants, which officials have said could yield a consent decree with enforceable requirements for the facilities.

The city also will be asked to provide updates on consent decree negotiations every 30 days, Haren said. One way or another, the nonprofit is looking for deadlines for improvements at the plants, she said.

“Our overarching goal has never changed from the beginning,” she said. “And that is to bring these plants into compliance as quickly as possible and to have an enforceable agreement with specific deadlines.”