Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Hugh Simmons of Phoenix Wildlife Center watches as a rescued juvenile Black-crowned night heron exits a pet carrier at Paper Mill Flats. The heron was one of several brought to Phoenix as nestlings from the rookery at Thames Street Park in Fells Point. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Slowly, cautiously, the juvenile black-crowned night heron peered out the door of its carrier, stretching its long neck to observe its new, wetland environs.

There was a lot to take in. The young bird was more than 20 miles from its birthplace in the heart of Baltimore’s Fells Point. Unwittingly, it had traded cobblestone streets and park benches for cattails and logs. All because it fell from its nest.

Advertisement

But in a flash, the mottled brown and white bird took the leap, flapping its wings as it burst from the cage and into the shallow waters, dappled by slowly falling rain.

Seconds later, another night heron emerged from the blanket-covered cage and waded in as well.

Advertisement

Crouching behind the cage, Hugh Simmons watched their first steps. A volunteer from Baltimore County’s Phoenix Wildlife Center, Simmons had observed the two birds during their monthslong rehabilitation.

A total of 11 baby birds from the Fells Point heron rookery have been brought to Phoenix Wildlife Center for rehabilitation this year, said Kathy Woods, the nonprofit center’s director. Four of the birds are still being treated at the center, Woods said.

Over the years, the birds have become something of an attraction for the small park about a block from the waterfront at Thames and S. Wolfe streets, alongside its bustling jungle gym and pavilion. In the springtime, as the adult birds construct nests and nurture their young, they paint the park’s sidewalks with their bright white droppings, and leave behind fish heads and feathers.

“Talk about a poor night nest selection,” Simmons joked.

Among the most common herons in North America, the black-crowned variety is known to nest in large colonies, where a single tree can host a dozen nests. Sometimes, the birds select unique urban locales for their rookeries, such as Thames Street Park. And often, they keep coming back.

A large group of the birds has nested at the Smithsonian National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., each spring for more than a century.

It’s difficult to name an exact date, but the birds likely have been nesting in Thames Street Park for nearly a decade, estimated Bud Poole, a local birder and volunteer at Phoenix, who has collected several of the baby birds himself.

Every so often, one of the baby birds falls from the trees before they are able to fly. It can happen when siblings jostle each other in the nest, during rough weather or when predators arrive.

Advertisement

Lucky for them, the trees in Thames Street Park aren’t terribly tall. But, left alone on the ground, the fledgling herons would be particularly vulnerable to predators — in this case, examples include dogs passing by on walks with their owners.

Over time, volunteers have come to learn that the night heron babies are also very unlikely to be fed by their parents once they fall to the ground in the urban park, Poole said.

“We are taking more in now, as opposed to just saying: ‘No, this is part of the natural process,” Poole said.

In a way, the bird’s distinctive appearance helps their case, said Lindsay Jacks, director of Lights Out Baltimore, who said she transported five of the baby birds to Phoenix this year.

A Black-crowned night heron chick peers through the foliage around its nest above Thames Street Park in Fells Point in 2022. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

“They’ve got these little wiry feathers that look like hair,” Jacks said. “They have giant mouths. They look like Muppets. Little Jim Henson creatures. They stand out more than that little songbird on the side of the street. They stand out a lot more, so people recognize them. They want to help them.”

Jacks said she often finds out from local neighborhood Facebook pages that one of the birds has fallen, or she would hear from Woods, who was contacted at Phoenix. Jacks picked up a few more birds than usual this year, she said, and even brought a few orders of 22 pounds of fish from Sal and Sons Seafood in Broadway Market to the Phoenix center to help feed the birds.

Advertisement

As director of Lights Out, Jacks is accustomed to collecting fallen and injured birds and transporting them for rehabilitation at Phoenix. The nonprofit advocates for local buildings to make bird-safe improvements in lighting and window infrastructure, and conducts surveying walks downtown during birds’ migration season, to monitor the number of bird strikes and collect birds in need of rehabilitation.

Lights Out recently joined a new Bird-Safe Baltimore network with Phoenix — as well as other Baltimore organizations such as Baltimore Gas and Electric, the National Aquarium and the Maryland Zoo — in an effort to increase momentum around bird-safe modifications, Jacks said.

Once at the center, the black-crowned night herons receive helpings of finger mullet and other small fish, and their body weight is carefully tracked, Woods said.

Initially, volunteers feed the young birds with tongs inside the center. But before long, they are moved into outdoor enclosures and feast on fish by themselves.

Once they’ve grown their flight feathers and demonstrated that they can fly, the juvenile birds are deemed ready for release. But they are not returned to Fells Point. The most recent duo were brought to a wetland area near Hunt Valley known as Paper Mill Flats, close to the NCR Trail and Big Gunpowder Falls.

By this point, many of the young night herons hatched in Fells Point earlier this year have grown their feathers and flown away.

Advertisement

But if you look carefully among the branches, some nests and a few birds may remain: casting their beady eyes on the park visitors below.

Recently, a handwritten sign still hung from a tree trunk, affixed to a piece of caution tape.

”The birds you hear are black-crowned night herons,” the sign reads. “Look above the ‘poop’ to find the nests.”