Beached whale draws crowd in Ocean City, National Aquarium team sent to help

A beached whale drew a crowd of onlookers in Ocean City Sunday morning.
A team from the National Aquarium in Baltimore was dispatched to the beach near 114th Street, where the animal was stuck, according to Ocean City police.
The beached whale was reported about 6:45 a.m. and its condition is not known, according to a National Aquarium spokesperson. A video posted on YouTube Sunday was published under the headline, “There is a dead whale on Ocean City beach.”
“Ocean City Police have reported large groups of citizens monitoring the whale and in some instances attempting to push the whale away from the beach,” the Aquarium said in a statement. “At this time, we ask that any members of the public on the beach give the whale space and allow for our experts to properly assess the animal’s condition.”
The incident happened just outside High Point South Condominium, which posted photos of the whale on Facebook.
“A whale has come ashore right in front of HPS this morning,” the condominium’s post said. “Reports are that it is still alive. Seems that authorities are on the scene. Will seek to provide an update when more is known.”