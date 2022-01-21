Maryland moves to sue Baltimore City over pollution from Back River, Patapsco sewage treatment plants

Maryland warned Baltimore officials Friday that the state plans to take the city to court over polluting discharges from the Back River and Patapsco wastewater treatment plants that had been ongoing for a year before they came to light in August.
Attorney General Brian Frosh said the state filed a notice of intent to sue over violations at each of the plants in Baltimore City Circuit Court, a required step when taking legal action under the federal Clean Water Act. A formal lawsuit, seeking fines of up to $10,000 per day of violations and an injunction to stop the pollution, could follow in 60 days.
The legal action, taken on behalf of the Maryland Department of the Environment, comes as Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration has faced criticism for going too easy on polluters and underinvesting in environmental enforcement. The concerns were the subject of a state Senate hearing Tuesday and an earlier EPA report that raised concern about drinking water system inspections.
State environment officials have said they have been in talks with the city Department of Public Works for months about solutions to stop the excessive pollution. The legal action announced Friday could indicate that progress is slow.
The city’s law department did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Chesapeake Bay advocates say the pollution is significant enough to derail decades of progress to restore the estuary that is so central to the state’s culture and economy.
The notices of intent to sue cite violations of permits that dictate the types and amounts of discharges such plants can make into open bodies of water. The violations include exceeding sewage discharge limits, failing to report sampling results and operating without adequate staff or maintenance.
The plants are owned and operated by Baltimore City and process wastewater from toilets and drainpipes across the city and suburban Baltimore County. The amount of partially treated sewage the plants released for months on end was enough to fill a wading pool the size of 295-acre Patterson Park every day, according to water quality advocacy group Blue Water Baltimore, which discovered the discharges.
The group, which filed its own notice of intent to sue the city under the Clean Water Act in December, was alerted to the problems when its work to routinely collect and test water samples from dozens of sites around Baltimore indicated unsafe levels of fecal bacteria around the Patapsco plant.
This article will be updated.