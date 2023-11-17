In discussions about a regional water authority for Baltimore, unanswered financial questions loom large

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A new, regional water authority remains on the table for the Baltimore region, but unanswered financial questions are looming large, which could delay such a move — or kill it altogether.

At a meeting Thursday night, several members of the task force convened by the state legislature to recommend a future course for the region’s water and wastewater system expressed concern that it’s unclear exactly what costs Baltimore City and County would have to shoulder in order to unite their water departments under one authority.

Would the city and county have to refinance existing debt, a process that is estimated to cost hundreds of millions? How much would it cost to transition the pensions of city and county water employees? If the city leases its water treatment plants and other assets to a new authority, would the city face repercussions such as a worsened bond rating? Could a lease even happen, given that it would need city voters to approve a ballot measure?

As a result of those and other questions, which the consulting company hired to advise the task force says it cannot answer with certainty, the group could recommend shorter-term changes to the existing relationship between the city and the county while the regional water authority idea is fully vetted.

A handful of the task force’s 13 members said as much during Thursday night’s virtual meeting.

“I am not comfortable saying [a regional water authority] is my preference right now without getting more information regarding how these threshold issues might be resolved in a reasonable way,” said Robert Summers, a former Maryland Secretary of the Environment, who was nominated by Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. to serve on the task force.

Another one of Olszewski’s nominees, Carla Reid, a former CEO of WSSC Water, said she thought — before Thursday’s meeting — that she had fallen “hook, line and sinker” for the idea of a regional water authority for Baltimore. But, she said, the unresolved questions, which have the potential to impose substantial costs on Baltimore-area ratepayers, have given her pause.

The task force was assembled by state legislators earlier this year, following high-profile water treatment issues that occurred under the city’s watch. For instance, maintenance woes at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, which sits on Baltimore County land but is city-run, polluted with the river bacteria and angered county residents. But it’s been a long-running dispute: Should the county, now larger than the depopulating city, have more control over the water infrastructure? Should the county be footing more of the bill?

Consulting company WSP, hired to advise the task force members, thinks a regional water authority would be the best solution. But in recommending it, the company acknowledged that the open questions about finances are an elephant in the room, which could sink the idea.

Following the task force members’ worries, the company now will produce a report by Dec. 13, outlining what a regional water authority could look like — but also explaining what other steps could be taken while officials hash out whether a regional authority is feasible.

The task force then will convene one final time in late January to make its final recommendation to city and county leaders, and the General Assembly.

Shorter-term steps suggested by WSP include requiring more communication and coordination between the city and the county on long-term planning. The recommendations also include the establishment of a joint office to manage water bills and customer service, instead of solely a city-run office, and the creation of a rate-setting advisory board that could chime in about water costs.

Another step could include separating the city’s water and wastewater department from the Department of Public Works, which also handles other city services such as trash and recycling pickup, and making it standalone.

Since the task force’s inception, a handful of advocacy groups and workers’ unions have expressed concerns about the unanswered questions regarding a regional water authority.

They have been concerned from the beginning that the process has been rushed, that proper studies of racial and economic equity have not been conducted and that creating a regional water authority would represent the counties seizing control of some of the city’s most valuable assets.

In a statement issued before Thursday’s meeting, Mary Grant, who works for nonprofit Food and Water Watch, urged the task force to completely reject the regional water authority idea, calling it “reckless” to select such a path without a clear idea of how it could impact water rates, employees and the city’s fiscal situation.

Instead, Grant suggested, the task force should recommend the creation of a city-county water committee where the two governments could coordinate, and handle any disputes.