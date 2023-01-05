Baltimore County becomes latest Maryland jurisdiction to consider climate change resilience authority

Baltimore County became the latest Maryland jurisdiction to announce it’s planning to create a resilience authority to address the impacts of climate change.

Such authorities have already been established in Anne Arundel and Charles counties, though those aren’t the only places to consider the idea.

Resilience authorities are quasi-government agencies that can seek grants, issue bonds and even levy fees to carry out climate-related projects that otherwise might compete against other targets for county dollars. The projects could include efforts to combat storm surges, flooding and heatwaves.

Last month, the Baltimore County Council approved a contract with Throwe Environmental LLC to look into the county’s climate vulnerabilities and develop a framework and possible funding mechanisms for a resilience authority. That contract had a $250,000 ceiling.

The company’s president, Joanne Throwe, helped develop the resilience authority framework while working as a senior fellow at the University of Maryland School of Public Policy in College Park. Baltimore County selected Throwe Environmental through a noncompetitive process, arguing that the company was the only one to demonstrate “experience and expertise evaluating and building financing authorities for local governments,” including in Anne Arundel and Charles counties, according to Baltimore County Council documents.

Throwe Environmental’s final report is expected this fall.

“A Resilience Authority will allow Baltimore County to proactively research and establish dedicated financial resources for projects to reduce flooding and damage to county and community infrastructure, and I thank the members of the County Council for approving this important contract,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said in a statement.

Olszewski also announced Thursday that Baltimore County received about $2 million from the federal government to develop a climate resiliency roadmap specific to Turner Station, a historically Black community in the southeast part of the county.

A recent study by the Army Corps of Engineers found the frequent floods of the low-lying peninsula could become devastating without intervention.

The new funds — about $1.5 million from the federal omnibus spending bill in addition to a $500,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coastal Resilience Fund — will go toward incorporating “green stormwater solutions” in the community, with a focus on engaging the community through work groups and surveys.