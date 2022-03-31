Baltimore to file motion seeking legal review of state’s takeover of Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant

Baltimore will file a court motion Friday seeking a review of the state’s takeover of the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, which officials consider “unfair and counter-productive,” according to James Bentley, spokesman for Mayor Brandon Scott.

In a news release Thursday, Baltimore officials struck back at state regulators, saying staffing shortages and supply chain issues are behind the continued maintenance problems at both of its wastewater facilities.

City officials said they’d been in communication with the state about the time they’d need to make fixes ever since violations were noted in inspections of both of the city’s wastewater treatment plants over the summer.

So when Maryland Secretary of the Environment Ben Grumbles issued an order requiring the plant to come into compliance within 48 hours, officials knew it wouldn’t be possible.

A copy of the city’s court motion was not available Thursday night, and city officials declined to provide further details about it.

In a news release, the Department of Public Works described its challenges bringing both plants up to code.

“Unfortunately, the City has been unable to, as yet, adequately compensate for the increasing numbers of seasoned staff retiring, as it competes with peer utilities and private sector employers for staffing,” the statement read. “The departure of much-needed expertise, the lack of adequate and qualified candidates to replace retiring employees, and the national supply chain issues in procuring the needed parts and equipment, which many utilities face, are all contributing factors to the delays in addressing the plants’ performance.”

Both the Back River plant and the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant are already subject to a suit filed in state court on behalf of the Maryland Department of the Environment in January — and a federal suit filed by local nonprofit Blue Water Baltimore — over pollution violations tracked by the state, including excessive releases of bacteria and nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorous, which impair the Chesapeake by stimulating algae growth that, when it dies, robs the water of oxygen and kills marine life.

Inspections began at the plants last year after Blue Water Baltimore’s water sampling flagged concerning bacteria and nutrient levels outside the Patapsco plant.

On Sunday, Grumbles directed the Maryland Environmental Service, which runs numerous other smaller water and wastewater treatment plants in the state, to take charge of operations at the Dundalk plant. He wrote that the “decline in the proper maintenance and operation of the Plant risks catastrophic failures.”

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun on Wednesday, Grumbles said city officials had indeed been providing biweekly briefings to the state about conditions at the two plants. But when inspectors visited Back River last week, they were “shocked” by the developments. Equipment failures and other issues appeared to have only worsened since the previous inspection in December.

“We’re focused on — not words or assurances that have been made over the last few months in meetings or briefings,” Grumbles said. “We’re focused instead on actions and on the current condition of the facility.”

An inspection report from Back River released last week showed widespread maintenance issues at the city-run facility, all preventing it from adequately treating the sewage flowing in from both the city and Baltimore County. Only half of the plant’s primary settling tanks, which are meant to separate out solid waste and fats and oils in the system, were working. Vegetation grew out of tanks open to the outdoors, which state inspectors had ordered be fixed months prior.

Inspectors plan to revisit the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant next week, Grumbles said. The last inspection there, which occurred in January, showed that the final effluent coming from the plant was “an opaque grey color,” indicating that “higher-than-normal” levels of solids remained in the water.

This article will be updated.