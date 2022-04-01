Baltimore files court challenge to state takeover of Back River wastewater plant, calling it ‘politically motivated’

Baltimore officials are asking a judge to put on hold the state takeover of the troubled Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in a motion filed Friday in Baltimore City Circuit Court.

Calling the justification for the takeover “unfair and politically motivated,” city officials are asking for an order declaring the takeover to be unlawful, unreasonable and unnecessary to protect public health.

Advertisement

Maryland’s Secretary of the Environment Ben Grumbles ordered the takeover of the Dundalk facility Sunday, arguing “the decline in the proper maintenance and operation of the Plant risks catastrophic failures.” Maryland Environmental Service was asked to take over the treatment plant immediately.

The move came after MDE issued a warning to the city on March 24 demanding the plant come into compliance with environmental laws within two days. An inspection of the site Saturday revealed it hadn’t made the needed improvements.

Advertisement

In the motion filed Friday, Baltimore officials argued the 48-hour notice was “unreasonably (actually, impossibly) short.”

“While an order that the city come into compliance with its permit might seem a reasonable demand, the secretary’s actions distort both the facts surrounding operations at the plant and the history of the city’s efforts to improve all aspects of Back River,” the motion states.

Baltimore’s Back River and Patapsco plants already are the subject of lawsuits filed in state court on behalf of the Maryland Department of the Environment in January in federal court by local nonprofit Blue Water Baltimore over pollution violations tracked by the state, including excessive releases of bacteria and nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorous, which impair the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries by stimulating algae growth that robs the water of oxygen and kills marine life.

Inspections began at the plants last year after Blue Water Baltimore’s water sampling flagged concerning bacteria and nutrient levels outside the Patapsco plant.

In their motion Friday, city attorneys argued MES, MDE’s chosen operator, is not in a position to take control of the Back River plant “operationally or from a management perspective.” The takeover could hinder rather than help efforts to fix the plant, the motion argued.

“While MES support is welcomed (and was previously solicited) by the City, so far, despite the MDE Directive, MES has only been able to send about four people to the plant without a schedule or plan as to how MES will staff the plant,” the motion states.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

One of the MES employees can only be onsite at Back River a couple of times per week, the motion noted.

A spokesman for MDE was not immediately available to comment on the motion. In response to questions asked Thursday, spokesman Jay Apperson pointed to an Oct. 14, 2021 letter from Grumbles to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott as evidence the city had ample notice of the state’s concerns ahead of the March 24 order.

Advertisement

City officials said in the motion the state’s sudden order to improve the plant or face takeover caught them off guard “because it followed months of cooperation with MDE toward the issuance of a consent decree to govern long-term improvements to the plant.” The motion states the city and state had a “good faith partnership.”

“Progress has no doubt been frustratingly slow, due in large part to the historic and unprecedented pandemic-induced challenges to staffing and the supply chain,” the motion argued.

In a news release Thursday, Baltimore’s Department of Public Works, which operates the plant, said the city is struggling to compensate for increasing numbers of seasoned staff who are retiring at the Back River facility.

This article will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Christine Condon contributed to this article.